About Mauricio Scott Age 23 Years Birth February 19, 1997 Gender Male Siblings Carlos Parents Martha Moreno Address Dallas, Texas Country United States Job Consultant Customer Experience Alumni Texas A&M University, Coppell High School Works For West Monroe Partners Fiancée Alex Marie Drummond

Mauricio Scott is about to join The Pioneer Woman family! The young Texan is engaged to Alex Drummond, whose mother is the famous Ree Drummond. Scott is the reason why Alex chose not to return to her family’s Pawhuska, Oklahoma empire. The Internet is, of course, curious about who Mauricio Scott is. To celebrate this happy couple, we’ve got Mauricio Scott’s wiki for everything on Alex Drummond’s soon-to-be-husband.

Mauricio Scott’s Family

Mauricio Scott, born on February 19, 1997, is a native of Texas. Hailing from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, he grew up in Coppell.

Mauricio Scott and his older brother, Carlos Scott, are of Mexican descent. Not only does Mauricio show his pride in his heritage on social media, but he also was in the spotlight during Texas A&M University’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities.

Advertisement

His mother, Martha Moreno, is a graduate of Tecnológico de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. She has been working for a Mexico-based snack company, Barcel USA, in Dallas for over a decade.

Advertisement

Also Read: Elly Brown – Facts about Rick Lax’s Fiancée

Mauricio Scott’s Education

A track-and-field athlete, Mauricio Scott excelled in long jump while he was a student at Coppell High School. After graduating in 2015, he went on to study engineering at Texas A&M University (TAMU).

At TAMU, Scott was active in various programs, including the leadership program, Fish Aides. He graduated in 2019 with a B.S. in Industrial Distribution and a minor in business.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Facts about Sanni McCandless, Alex Honnold’s Fiancée

Mauricio Scott’s Career

The hardworking Scott balanced his academics and athletics while also working on the side. His starting working when he was a senior in high school, tutoring younger students in mathematics. He was also a camp counsellor to little kids.

Before graduating college, Scott interned in logistics and operations at Brenntag Group in Houston. He later interned at PepsiCo in Austin.

Soon after graduating, Scott joined West Monroe Partners back in Dallas in 2019. He works in the consultant customer experience practice department.

Mauricio Scott and Alex Drummond’s Relationship

Oklahoma native Alex Marie Drummond attended Texas A&M University, which is where she met Mauricio Scott. From the looks of their social media, it appears they have been dating throughout their college life.

Ree Drummond’s daughter graduated from TAMU in 2019. However, she had no plans to return to Oklahoma. Alex reportedly accepted a job with a Texas-based management agency.

After Scott proposed to the Pioneer Woman’s daughter, the happy couple announced their engagement on their respective social media on August 2.

Also Read: Facts about Nayel Nassar, Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates’ Fiancé