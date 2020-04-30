About Jonathan Daviss Age 21 Years Birth February 28, 1999 Gender Male Siblings Jaden Daviss, Jasmine Hale Parents Jonathan Daviss Sr., Yulanda Creamer-Daviss Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Conroe High School Hometown Conroe, Texas Shows Outer Banks

Outer Banks on Netflix is one of the best shows to watch during the pandemic. The coming-of-age teen drama has kept us captivated with its talented cast of young actors and their relatable characters. Jonathan Daviss is one of the actors in the main cast who has become a favorite of social media users. His character, Pope, is relatable for what he goes through and the choices he makes. And Daviss is being lauded for his engaging portrayal. Our Jonathan Daviss wiki is the perfect primer on this newcomer who deserves even more attention.

Jonathan Daviss Is from Texas

Jonathan Daviss was born on February 28, 1999 to Jonathan Daviss Sr. and Yulanda Creamer-Daviss. He and his three sisters, including Jaden and Jasmine, grew up in Conroe, Texas.

Daviss graduated from Conroe High School in 2018, where he was part of the varsity football team. One of his proudest achievements was leading his district in special team tackles.

In high school, Jonathan Daviss was also developing his acting and film knowledge with AV class. He and his friends got together to make a short film, but it took a whole year, because they could only used the equipment during AV class.

Daviss Worked Other Jobs Before Outer Banks

At the young age of 17, Jonathan Daviss moved from Texas to Los Angeles by himself to pursue acting as a career. He lived with a friend, sleeping on the couch while looking for his acting break.

He was booking minor roles in TV movies and shows, while working other jobs to pay the bills. Right before being cast for Outer Banks, Daviss was a sales associate at Saks Off 5th and also at a BIRD store, where he charged scooters.

The singer and actor landed his first major role in Outer Banks. He plays Pope, the smartest of the Pogues. His intelligence is cause for pressure on him to pick academics over his friends. But Daviss wins hearts when he chooses his friends over a scholarship, though nearly ruining his fragile relationship with his father.

The pressure Pope feels is what made Daviss relate to his character the most.

“You can see how it tears him; all his decisions had to be made based on getting out of the system. His whole tribe had to ‘work work work.’ I think he values his friends more,” the young actor said.

