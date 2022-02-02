Jennifer McDermed Is Engaged! Meet Giovanni Minelli, the Fox 9 Meteorologist’s Fiancé

About Giovanni Minelli Age 36 Years Birth April 1, 1985 California Gender Male Parents Tiziano Minelli (Father), Marina Minelli (Mother) Nationality American Job Faculty Research Associate Alumni Santa Clara University Works For Space Systems Academic Group

Jennifer McDermed began 2022 an engaged woman! The Fox 9 meteorologist, who had a hilarious viral moment last year, announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Giovanni Minelli. The weatherwoman’s social media followers get glimpses into McDermed and Minelli’s long-distance relationship. However, they want to know more about who Jennifer McDermed’s fiancé is. We reveal more details about the Fox 9 personality’s soon-to-be husband in this Giovanni Minelli wiki.

Giovanni Minelli’s Family and Ethnicity

Giovanni Minelli reportedly was born on April 1, 1985, and hails from California. He is the son of Tiziano and Marina Minelli.

Giovanni has Italian ancestry from his father’s side. Besides English, he is fluent in French, Russian, and Spanish.

His mother Marina runs a music academy in Carmel, California. His father Tiziano graduated from a public school in Pisa, Italy, and from the Italian Air Force Academy before settling in the U.S where he worked for the Monterey-Salinas Transit.

View this post on Instagram

Giovanni Minelli’s Career

Giovanni Minelli studied mechanical engineering at Santa Clara University. He received his BS in the subject in 2006 and a MS in it in 2011. He also spent two years as a robotics research assistant there.

In 2008, Minelli got a job as a mechanical engineer at the NASA Ames Research Center. After three years in the small spacecraft division, he enrolled in the Naval Postgraduate School.

Minelli was a faculty research associate in Space Systems Academic Group/ Astronautical Engineering. He also earned his Ph.D. in astronautical engineering from the institution in 2018.

Giovanni Minelli and Jennifer McDermed’s Relationship

Jennifer McDermed has been in a relationship with Giovanni Minelli since July 2019. While he was based in California and the meteorologist in Minnesota, the couple maintained a thriving long-distance relationship.

McDermed and Minelli announced their engagement through their respective social media profiles on January 3, 2022. Minelli proposed to the anchor at the beach by Minnesota’s Split Rock Lighthouse.