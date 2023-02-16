Meet Arizona Cardinals Zach Allen’s Girlfriend, Molly McKenzie

About Molly McKenzie Age 25 Years Birth June 4, 1997 Indiana Siblings Meagan McKenzie Parents John McKenzie (Father), Jill McKenzie (Mother) Nationality American Job Senior analyst Alumni Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, Boston College Works For Liberty Mutual Insurance

Football defensive end Zach Allen plays for the Arizona Cardinals. He played college football at Boston College. It is the same college where he met the love and support system of his life. Zach Allen’s girlfriend, Molly McKenzie, has been there for him since the beginning. However, she keeps a low profile online and has her Instagram set to private. Get to know the full biography of Zach Allen’s girlfriend in this Molly McKenzie wiki.

Molly McKenzie’s Family

Molly McKenzie was born on June 4, 1997, to John and Jill McKenzie in Indiana. She was raised alongside her sister Meagan McKenzie.

Her dad owns McKenzie Collection, a construction company in Carmel, Indiana. He has over 30 years of experience in the custom home-building industry. After graduating from Purdue with a degree in industrial engineering, he established Homes by McKenzie in 1993.

The McKenzie family has a long history in the construction industry; their grandfather started National Homes Corporation in Lafayette in the 1940s, where their father also worked later.

Molly McKenzie’s Education and Career

Zach Allen’s girlfriend, Molly, went to Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory. She was a member of their varsity girls’ lacrosse team. Molly earned a degree in economics and minored in medical humanities from Boston College in 2019.

Before that, she interned with Indianapolis Colts and Liberty Mutual Insurance. She got a job at Liberty Mutual Insurance immediately after graduation and is now a senior analyst there.

Molly McKenzie and Zach Allen’s Relationship

The couple met and started dating at Boston University. Allen is also an alumnus of Boston University who graduated in 2018.

While the NFL quarterback has been quite open about his relationship on social media, Molly has chosen to keep her Instagram account more low key. Zach shared the first picture with his girlfriend during Christmas in 2017. “Where it all began,” Molly commented about the photograph taken at Boston Common.

The couple celebrates their anniversary on November 29 every year. In 2020, the footballer said in his anniversary post, “I’m very thankful for having this superstar next to me for the past 3 years supporting me every step of the way! Can’t wait to see what future holds! Love you!”

Now that they’ve been together for five years, fans eagerly await the lovely couple’s engagement or wedding announcement.