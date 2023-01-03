Meet Vivienne Williams, Utes QB Cameron Rising’s Rumored Girlfriend

About Vivienne Williams Age 22 Years Birth November 26, 2000 Texas Siblings Devin Williams, Isabella Williams, Maryann Williams, Stephanie Rae Williams Parents Kara Williams (Father) Nationality American Job Dancer Alumni University of Utah School of Dance

Cameron Rising’s NFL draft prospects aren’t the only aspect of his public life under the microscope. The Utes community on social media is also looking for Cameron Rising’s girlfriend. The quarterback reportedly made his relationship with fellow University of Utah student Vivienne Williams Instagram official in 2021. There haven’t been any updates straight from the sources since then, but that hasn’t subdued the curiosity about Williams. So we reveal more about Cameron Rising’s rumored girlfriend’s background in this Vivienne Williams wiki.

Vivienne Williams’ Family

Vivienne Williams was born on November 26, 2000, and hails from Texas. She grew up in Allen and now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Williams is the daughter of Kara Williams and his wife. She grew up in a large family with her siblings, Devin, Isabella, Maryann, and Stephanie Rae.

A talent for performing seems to run in the family. Maryann Williams studied musical theater, and Stephanie Rae Williams is a ballet dancer.

Vivienne Williams’ Education and Career

Vivienne Williams enrolled in the University of Utah in 2018. She is a dancer like her sisters and a part of the university’s dance squad.

Williams frequently collaborates with Olivia Rose Richardson, a fellow UofU School of Dance alum. However, it’s unknown whether she is currently part of a dance company.

Vivienne Williams and Cameron Rising’s Relationship

California native Cameron Rising initially played college football at the University of Texas at Austin and transferred to the University of Utah in 2019. He reportedly met Vivienne Williams during his time there.

Rising posted his first and only post with Vivienne Williams on her birthday in 2021. As a result, fans concluded they’re an item.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from either side. It’s unclear if they are still dating as they both have limited activity on social media and haven’t been sighted together recently.