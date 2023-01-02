Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

About Emma Alvord Age 17 Years Birth April 19, 2005 Texas Siblings Elliott Alvord Parents Nicole Warner Alvord (Mother), Carl Alvord (Father) Nationality American Job Soccer player

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.

Emma Alvord’s Family

Emma Alvord was born on April 19, 2005, to Nicole Warner Alvord and Carl Alvord in Texas. Her potential siblings include a brother Elliott Alvord, who is a student at Angelo State University.

Emma’s dad has been a new construction manager at ThyssenKrupp Elevator since 1997, while her mom is a cosmetologist at Cloud 9 Salon & Spa in Lantana.

Advertisement

Emma Alvord’s Education and Career

Emma Alvord went to Denton Guyer High School in Texas. She is a soccer player and signed up with the University of Oklahoma to continue her soccer career and education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton_Bowen22 (@peyton_bowen22)

Advertisement

The University of Oklahoma soccer and head coach Mark Carr announced the addition of seven signees from 2023 recruiting in November 2022. The class features four signees from the state of Texas, including Emma Alvord.

Advertisement

Currently, Alvord is a member of the FC Dallas ECNL Girls U18/U19 soccer team. She primarily plays as a defender but also has experience in track and field.

Emma Alvord and Peyton Bowen’s Relationship

Like Emma, Peyton also attended Denton Guyer. The couple met at the high school and started dating. The couple doesn’t frequently post about their relationship on social media. In October of 2022, they both posted Instagram photos of themselves making a heart with their fingers, making it official that they were dating.

Bowen also dropped “I love you” in the comment section of that post. After Peyton’s victory in December, Emma wrote, “another week, another win for #22” on Instagram.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Oklahoma Women’s Soccer celebrated the commitment of Peyton to Oklahoma Sooner by sharing a tweet featuring a photo of Emma Alvord with a heart emoji on December 23, 2022.