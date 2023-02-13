Meet Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s Girlfriend, Charnesia Lumpkin

About Charnesia Lumpkin Age 26 Years Birth December 14, 1996 Alabama Siblings Alicia Rogers, Tray Rogers, Chanell Rogers Parents Dianne Lumpkin (Mother), Charles Lumpkin (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Charnails Alumni University of Alabama, Selma High School

Kansas City Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney is a Super Bowl champ, and his loved ones are celebrating the young wide receiver, along with his fans. Among them is Kadarius Toney’s girlfriend, Charnesia Lumpkin. She’s been present at his games and celebrated the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory. However, the couple is lowkey about their relationship, which makes fans curious about Lumpkin’s background. So we reveal more about who the NFL WAG is in this Charnesia Lumpkin wiki.

Charnesia Lumpkin’s Family

Born on December 14, 1996, Charnesia Lumpkin, who also goes by Nesia, hails from Orrville, Alabama. She is the daughter of Charles and Dianne Lumpkin.

Charnesia grew up alongside three older siblings, Alicia Rogers, Tray Rogers, and Chanell Rogers. Her sister, Alicia, is a social media influencer.

Meanwhile, her father, Charles Lumpkin, is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Charnesia Lumpkin’s Education and Career

Charnesia Lumpkin attended Selma High School and graduated in 2015. She was the captain of the school’s basketball dance team, the SaintSations.

Lumpkin went on to attend the University of Alabama. She majored in psychology before graduating in 2019.

She is currently an entrepreneur and has her own business, Charnails. Her nail tech business caters to the Kansas City and Atlanta areas.

Lumpkin’s also a rising social media influencer with over 11.3k Instagram followers. Along with attracting followers for her game day fashion and fitness looks, she also has a few sponsored posts.

Charnesia Lumpkin and Kadarius Toney’s Relationship

Kadarius Toney is a native of Alabama who attended Mattie T. Blount High School in Eight Mile. He played college football at the University of Florida before the New York Giants selected him in the 2021 NFL draft.

It’s unclear when and how he began dating Charnesia Lumpkin. However, they’ve been together since before his NFL career, as seen by her social media posts.

Lumpkin celebrated Toney’s selection in the NFL draft, has been to most of his games, and moved to Kansas City to be with him. Moreover, her parents and siblings were cheering for Kadarius Toney and the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII and on social media.

There are not enough posts of the couple together, except a couple of Instagram Highlights of both working out. And Toney does lurk in the comments section of some of Lumpkin’s posts.