Meet Country Rocker Marcus King’s Wife, Briley Hussey

Marcus King, the frontman, lead singer, and guitarist for The Marcus King Band, married the love of his life in February 2023. Naturally, fans are curious about the Grammy Award-nominated musician’s long-time girlfriend-turned-wife. Marcus King’s wife, Briley Hussey, is also a talented musician from North Carolina. So, we reveal in great detail the background of Marcus King’s new wife, Briley Hussey, in this wiki.

Briley Hussey’s Family

Briley Hussey was born on July 14, 1991, to Brian and Johni Hussey in Kinston, North Carolina. She has a brother named Lane Hussey.

Brian Hussey is the director of motorsports at Ironclad Motorsports. It started around 14 years ago and has since become a full-time race track. Meanwhile, her brother is a motocross rider who helped his dad build the track when he was 15.

Briley Hussey’s Education and Career

Briley Hussey went to North Lenoir High School and later earned a BS in Communications from East Carolina University in 2013. She worked for various businesses, including Insight Global, a global recruiting firm; Adams Financial, a financial services provider in Raleigh; and Centerline Digital, a digital marketing agency, where she honed her skills.

In March 2015, Hussey landed a job as an associate project manager at LexisNexis, a legal research company. She left after four years to become a partner solutions manager for Paymentus in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As of 2021, Briley Hussey has been a project manager at Bank of America.

Briley Hussey’s Musical Career

Marcus King’s wife, Briley Hussey, is also a fantastic singer. At the tender age of seven, Hussey sang the national anthem at a Kinston Indians game. The first song she ever learned was the national anthem.

While talking to Neuse News, her mom said, “Her dad and I still recall the day she told us she wanted to sing the song that people sing at ballgames – the national anthem.”

In 2015, Hussey got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing the national anthem for the Donald Trump campaign in Greenville when the then-candidate Trump announced his presidential candidacy. Later, when Donald Trump was the nominee for president and Mike Pence was running for vice president, the campaign asked her to sing for both of them. This experience allowed her to perform in front of more than 15,000 people.

In May 2020, Hussey performed the national anthem for a NASCAR race on a nationally-televised broadcast. It was a virtual performance for the first major sport to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, she has shared the stage with the sons of the Allman Brothers Band at Arenacross in the PNC Arena. The diva has also performed for NC State Basketball games, NCAA regional and super-regional tournaments, ECU sporting events, and the Public Power Lineman Competition.

Some of Briley Hussey’s popular tracks include “When We Were Young,” “My Church,” “Before He Cheats,” and Can’t Hold Us.”

Briley Hussey and Marcus King’s Relationship

Briley Hussey met Marcus King when he was in a low phase of his life. But at that time, the musician was devastated when his first girlfriend broke off with him in 2020.

In an interview with People, King reminisced on the long line of personal tragedies he remembered after the break-up with his first girlfriend. These losses include his mother abandoning him as a kid, the death of his childhood crush in an accident, and the death of his uncle, brother-in-law, and grandfather.

After meeting Briley Hussey in July 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist realized that he had to make the best out of his life. The pair got engaged after seven months in February 2021 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina.

While speaking about their relationship and how Hussey changed his life, King said in an Instagram post on July 21, 2022, “One year ago today I met you Little bird! I told you that night I was gonna marry you! 7 months later you said yes! And I can’t wait to see you walk down the aisle:) I love you Darlin! You made this broken man whole again.”

The singer, known for songs like “The Well and Blood on the Tracks,” married Hussey in an elegant ceremony on February 19, 2023, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. People magazine revealed that Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jamey Johnson officiated the ceremony.

Briley Hussey used her great-grandmother Virginia Hortense Worley Taylor’s handkerchief as her “something borrowed” for the wedding. Her wedding bouquet was wrapped with that same handkerchief.