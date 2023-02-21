Meet XFL’s Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci’s Girlfriend, Bryn Recker

Quarterback Ben DiNucci has switched leagues from the NFL to the XFL. He began his professional football career with the Dallas Cowboys before the franchise waived him off in 2023, and he is now signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Consequently, Sea Dragons Nation is curious about the QB’s private life. Ben DiNucci’s girlfriend, Bryn Recker, has been with her beau since he was a collegiate athlete and is a former athlete herself. Learn about her background in this Bryn Recker wiki.

About Bryn Recker Age 25 Years Birth April 22, 1997 Texas Siblings Rhys, Dylan Parents Kristina Recker (Mother), John Recker (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns HANXSWIM Alumni Vandegrift High School, James Madison University Works For Qualia

Bryn Recker’s Family

Bryn Recker was born on April 22, 1997, and hails from Austin, Texas. Her parents are John and Kristina Recker.

She has two sisters, Rhys and Dylan Recker. Rhys studied at the University of Virginia and is currently living in Boston.

Bryn Recker’s Education and Career

Bryn Recker balanced academics and athletics at Vandegrift High School. She played volleyball at school and club levels, was a team captain twice, and earned state honors as a student-athlete.

She went on to attend James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where she majored in marketing and was on the volleyball team. She played on the team from 2015 to 2019 while also doing a marketing and fundraising internship at JMU’s Duke Club.

Recker received a BBA in Marketing in 2019 and began working as an account manager that same year at Gartner in Austin. In 2021, she joined Qualia as a renewals account executive for non-managed accounts.

She is still employed at Qualia but has been since promoted to senior renewals account executive for SMB account. Moreover, Recker expanded into an entrepreneurial venture in 2021 and launched HANXSWIM, a sustainable swimsuit line.

Bryn Recker and Ben DiNucci’s Relationship

Ben DiNucci initially played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. He then transferred to James Madison University for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

It was at JMU that he met fellow athlete Bryn Recker. So, the couple has been together since they were college students.

Recker was with DiNucci when the Dallas Cowboys selected the quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft. While her personal Instagram is private, Recker has often appeared on the footballer’s Instagram.