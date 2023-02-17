Meet Najah Ré, the Longtime Girlfriend of NFL Pro Jadeveon Clowney

About Najah Ré Martin Age 30 Years Birth July 12, 1992 Children Jahlil Clowney (born 2015), Jerzie Clowney (born 2020), Jewel Blaise Clowney (born 2021) Siblings Justice Aaliyah Martin, Raveen Martin, Jervon Martin Parents Vernessa Guyton Martin (Mother), Jimmy Martin (Father) Nationality American Job Makeup Artist Alumni T.L.Hanna High School, University of South Carolina – Columbia Partner Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney’s name has been circulating the NFL trade rumors since he’s on the way out of the Cleveland Browns franchise on a bitter note. Now NFL watchers are analysing which team will sign him next. Whichever team the defensive end is going to next will also welcome his longtime parter, Najah Ré Martin. She’s been by his side throughout his career, from his selection in the NFL draft through his breakout moments and even the current uncertainty. The couple also recently welcomed a new addition to their family. But very little is known about their relationship. So we reveal more about the background of Jadeveon Clowney’s girlfriend in this Najah Ré wiki.

Najah Ré’s Family

Najah Ré Martin was born on July 12, 1992 and hails from South Carolina. She is the daughter of Vernessa Guyton Martin and Jimmy Martin.

Najah was raised alongside her sisters, Justice Aaliyah Martin and Raveen Martin and a brother, Jervon Martin. Justice teaches at a high school and Raveen works at a nursing center.

Najah Ré’s Education and Career

Najah Ré Martin graduated from T.L.Hanna High School in 2010. She was on the pre-med track at the University of South Carolina – Columbia before graduating in 2014.



Currently, Martin is a professional makeup artist. She apparently specializes in special effects makeup.

Najah Ré and Jadeveon Clowney’s Relationship and Kids

Jadeveon Clowney was a multi-sport athlete growing up in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He opted to play college football after high school with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks team.

Clowney has been in a relationship with Najah Ré Martin at least since they were college students. They didn’t reveal how and when their relationship began.

Najah was with Clowney when the Houston Texans picked him in the 2014 NFL draft. She’s moved to wherever his career took him.

They’re private about their family, especially their kids. Their eldest child, a son Jahlil who they fondly refer to as “Baby J” was born in October 2015. Their daughter, Jerzie, was born in 2020. Their youngest child, Jewel Blaise Clowney was born in October 2021.