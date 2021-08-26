Who Is Jeff Devlin Engaged To? Facts about the DIY Network Star’s Fiancée and Ex-Wife

Craftsman, contractor, and a television host, Jeff Devlin’s personal life has always intrigued his fans. With the return of Stone House Revival on the DIY Network, the carpenter’s fans often ask who Jeff Devlin’s wife is or if he is in a relationship. The last time the show was on air, Devlin was in a new relationship that prompted many to wonder what happened to his wife, Christine Devlin. Some aren’t aware that Jeff and Christine Devlin are no longer together. We detail Jeff Devlin’s relationship history here.

Who Is Jeff Devlin Dating?

DIY Network star, Jeff Devlin is currently in a relationship with a woman named Janelle Burdette. Social media posts reveal they have been together since 2018.



The carpenter announced his engagement to Burdette on his social media page on Christmas day 2020. While there’s no news of a wedding date in sight, Devlin and Burdette are still going strong.

Advertisement

Who Is Janelle Burdette?

Janelle Burdette was born on May 27, 1973 and hails from West Virginia. She is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

She studied audiology at West Virginia University and A.T. Still University. She currently works as a clinical sales associate at Midlantic Technologies.

Burdette was also previously married. She has two sons, Walter and Walker, from her previous relationship.



Jeff Devlin’s Ex-Wife, Christine Devlin

Jeff Devlin was previously married to Christine Devlin. Their social media posts reveal they first began dating in 1997.

She was born Christine Lear on May 23, 1974. She is a veterinarian but also fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a Phillies ball girl not too long ago.

Advertisement

Jeff and Christine, whose wedding anniversary fell on May 10, are parents to two children, Reese and Aidan. Reese is a student at Penn State.



Advertisement

Jeff and Christine Devlin were together for almost two decades. It’s unknown when they divorced. But it doesn’t appear to be a bitter one. They seem to coparent their kids and have also not completely deleted traces of their marriage from their respective social media posts.