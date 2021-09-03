Are Lainey Wilson and Owen Wilson Related?

Country music’s rising star, Lainey Wilson’s background never fails to provoke curiosity among her growing legion of new fans. Those discovering this artist often wonder if her last name connects to other famous Wilsons in the entertainment industry. Specifically they ask if Lainey Wilson is connected to Owen Wilson and his family. Some speculate that she is a sibling or cousin of the Wedding Crashers star. However that’s mere assumption and there’s no relation between Lainey Wilson and Owen Wilson.

Lainey Wilson Is Not Related to Owen Wilson

Lainey Denay Wilson was born on May 19, 1992 in Baskin Louisiana. She is one of two daughters born to Brian Wilson and Michelle Choate Wilson. Lainey is also aunt to her sister, Janae Wilson Sadler’s kids.

Lainey and Janae’s mother, Michelle, worked as a teacher. Their father, Brian, is a farmer who grew and harvested soybeans, corn and wheat.

Wilson often speaks about her musical inspirations growing up. Her father was the biggest inspiration not only artistically but also thanks to his hard work and principles.

Brian Wilson, a skilled guitarist, dreamed of becoming a country musician himself. Though he turned to farming, he passed his passion to his daughter, Lainey.

Owen Wilson, his older brother Andrew and their younger brother, Luke, are the three sons of photographer, Laura Wilson and the late advertising exec, Robert Wilson. Wilson has three young children from multiple relationships.

There’s no evidence of a familial connection between Lainey Wilson’s family and Owen Wilson’s family. They only have a very common last name.

Andrew, Owen, and Luke Wilson aren’t the only celebrities Lainey Wilson has been connected to. Some speculate that she is also related to Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, or Dolly Parton. There is no familial relation here either although they are Lainey’s musical inspirations.