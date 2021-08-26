Janelle Burdette Wiki: Who Is Jeff Devlin’s Fiancée?

About Janelle Burdette Known As Janelle Anne Christopher Age 48 Years Birth May 27, 1973 Cameron, West Virginia Gender Female Spouse Jason Burdette (divorced) Children Walter Burdette (born 2001), Walker Burdette (born 2003) Siblings Lucas Christopher, Jen Gouldsberry, Amanda Pettit, Amy Trowbridge, and Layne Halfpenny Affiliation Pennsylvania Academy of Audiology Alumni West Virginia University, A.T. Stills University Works For Midlantic Technologies Engaged to Jeff Devlin (since Dec 2020) Worked for Audiologist at ENT Associates of Chester County (2006-2011)

With the return of Stone House Revival on the DIY Network, craftsman and host Jeff Devlin’s relationship takes center stage as well. Devlin was fresh off his divorce and in a new relationship the last time Stone House Revival aired. As season 4 beckons old and new fans, many ask who Jeff Devlin is dating. He is currently in a relationship with a woman named Janelle Burdette. But social media users are yet to take notice. Hence queries like what happened to his ex-wife, who is fiancée, or is he single, circulate the rumor mill. We put rumors about Jeff Devlin’s relationship status to rest by revealing more on who Janelle Burdette is.

Janelle Burdette and Jeff Devlin’s Relationship

Jeff Devlin’s Facebook posts reveal he has been in a relationship with Janelle Burdette since 2018. It’s unknown when and how they met.

The couple has attended family events with each other and it appears they are close to each other’s kids. Jeff was even at Burdette’s son’s graduation. Meanwhile Burdette also promotes Devlin’s business on her social media.

Jeff Devlin and Janelle Burdette got engaged during Christmas 2020. The DIY Network star announced his engagement on his Facebook page on Christmas day. They are still together but they haven’t revealed a wedding date.



This will be the second marriage for both of them. Jeff Devlin was previously married to Christine Lear. Janelle Burdette was married to Jason Burdette.

Jason Burdette is a VP at Paratek Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania. It appears he maintain an amicable relationship with his ex-wife. Jason recently appeared on Janelle’s Facebook with other family as well as Jeff Devlin in posts from his and Janelle’s son’s graduation.



Who Is Janelle Burdette?

Born Janelle Anne Christopher on May 27, 1973, she hails from Cameron, West Virginia. She grew up with at least five siblings – Lucas Christopher, Jen Gouldsberry, Amanda Pettit, Amy Trowbridge, and Layne Halfpenny.

Janelle has resided in few different states over the years. However, currently she is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Janelle Burdette’s Career

Janelle Burdette attended West Virginia University from 1993 to 1999. She first earned her bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech-language pathology in 1997 and a masters in audiology in 1999.

While her immediate career is unknown, her Linkedin states that she was an audiologist at ENT Associates of Chester County from 2006 to 2011.

She attended A.T. Stills University in 2010. There she earned her doctorate in audiology in 2012.

Burdette has been a clinical sales associate since 2011. She currently works at Midlantic Technologies.

She is also active in the local community. Burdette served on the board of the Valley Forge Mountain Swim Club for a decade. Since 2017, she’s served on the Pennsylvania Academy of Audiology board of directors.

Janelle Burdette’s Children

Janelle Burdette and her ex-husband, Jason Burdette, are parents to two boys – Walter (born 2001) and Walker (born 2003).

Walter played football and baseball and was a star athlete at Conestoga College. Walker recently enrolled in East Carolina University and is expected to graduate in 2025.

Jeff Devlin also has children from his previous marriage. He and Christine are parents to Reese and Aidan.

