Houston Texans fans are keeping an eye on newly drafted quarterback Davis Mills for a career breakout. Meanwhile, his personal life also draws attention. Davis Mills’ girlfriend, Tori Wisted, is identifiable to his Instagram followers because he seems to break his social media inactivity to share glimpses of their time together. Their relationship goes a long way back before the quarterback was an NFL pro and Stanford player. Her background is worth a glance in this Tori Wisted wiki.

Tori Wisted’s Family

Victoria “Tori” Wisted was born on June 18, 1997. Her family is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

She is the youngest of three children born to Daniel and Kathy Wisted. Her siblings, Cooper and Taylor, work in finance.

Tori Wisted’s Education and Career

Victoria Wisted goes by Tori on social media. She and her brothers are alumni of Greater Atlanta Christian School and the University of Alabama. Before graduating from high school in 2016, she played varsity basketball and soccer.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing with a minor in computing technology and applications and a certification in professional sales in 2019. Tori Wisted was also on the honors society and Dean’s list and participated in her sorority events.

Wisted completed marketing internships in Los Angeles and Atlanta while in college. After graduating, she joined IDR Inc in Atlanta as an IT recruiter in 2020. She rose to account manager the following year. As of October 2022, she is a business development manager.

Tori Wisted and Davis Mills’ Relationship

Davis Mills played football at Greater Atlanta Christian School before his Stanford Cardinals career. He’s been dating fellow GACS alum Tori Wisted at least since 2016, when they were in high school.

Their relationship remained strong while they went to different colleges. Wisted often visited Mills in California, too.

The Houston Texans selected Davis Mills in the 2021 NFL draft, and his high school sweetheart was present to celebrate the occasion. Although her work is based in Georgia, Wisted seems to have made a home in Houston, too.