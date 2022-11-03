Meet L.A. Chargers Keenan Allen’s Wife, Ciandra Allen

About Ciandra Allen Age 34 Years Birth May 25, 1988 Monterey County, California Spouse Keenan Allen (June 2022 to Present) Children Kamari (2015), Kaliyah (2018), Kado (2019), Ka’oir (2021) Siblings CJ Parents Christina Martinez (Mother), Carlos Martinez (Father) Nationality American

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen seems disappointed after suffering yet another setback in his comeback from a left hamstring injury, casting doubt on his availability for a Week 9 game. The player’s family has been incredibly supportive during his rehabilitation. Keenan Allen’s wife, Ciandra Allen, is MVP off the field. Keenan married his long-time girlfriend and mother of four recently. But very little is known about the footballer’s personal life. So we shed some light on Keenan Allen’s wife in this Ciandra Allen wiki.

Ciandra Allen’s Family

Ciandra Monique Allen (nee Martinez) was born in Monterey County, California, on May 25, 1988. One of two children born to Christina and Carlos Martinez, she has a younger brother whom they call CJ; he graduated from Sacramento State in 2015.

Not much is known about Ciandra Allen’s education and career. However, a social media post suggests she is an entrepreneur.

Ciandra Allen and Keenan Allen’s Relationship

An Instagram photo posted by Keenan Allen’s wife suggests the two had known each other for at least 10 years. The couple celebrates their anniversary on December 21 each year. The wide receiver says his wife is his soldier, rock, and queen.

Keenan Allen proposed to his then-girlfriend with a beautiful ring on May 26, 2017. He planned ahead for his proposal by having a friend capture it on camera and choosing a spectacular setting: the pool on a sunny day.

Of course, she said yes in front of a large group of ecstatic friends. It was an unforgettable birthday weekend for her.

The lovebirds got married on June 18, 2022, in San Clemente. Their two daughters were the flower girls, and their son was the ring bearer.

Ciandra Allen and Keenan Allen’s Kids

Keenan Allen’s wife, Ciandra Allen, has raised a beautiful family. They already had four kids before tying the knot.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kamari, on May 20, 2015. Soon after their engagement in 2017, they welcomed their second daughter, Kaliyah, on January 26, 2018.

The couple announced the gender of their third child by kicking a football filled with baby-blue dust toward the end of training camp in August.

Their third kid, Kado, was born on January 18, 2019, followed by Ka’oir on April 30, 2021. The couple’s youngest was born three weeks before the due date.