Meet Tia Shah, NBA Pro Michael Carter-Williams’ Wife

About Tia Shah Age 28 Years Birth April 27, 1994 California Spouse Michael Carter-Williams (2021-present) Children Charleigh Carter-Williams (born July 28, 2018), Redd Carter-Williams (born July 24, 2021) Siblings Tahnee Shah Parents Chrissy Smol Shah (Mother), Sundip Shah (Father) Nationality American Alumni Academy of Culinary Education, Syracuse University, Sierra Canyon High School

Michael Carter-Williams is now circulating the NBA trade rumor circuit since Orlando Magic waived him a year ago. If he signs with a new team, the franchise also gains a WAG. Tia Shah has been with Michael Carter-Williams throughout his NBA career. But very few noticed that they tied the knot. The new addition to their family, their philanthropy and their travels tend to steal social media followers’ attention. Find out about Michael Carter-Williams’ wife in this Tia Shah wiki.

Tia Shah’s Family

Tia Nandani Shah was born on April 27, 1994 in California and is a native of Los Angeles. She is the daughter of Sundip Shah and Chrissy Smol Shah.

Tia grew up with a sister, Tahnee Shah. Tahnee was a Syracuse alum who switched career trajectory from marketing to becoming a pastry chef with the acclaimed Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Tahnee was diagnosed with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer in 2014. The family rallied together to help her through her treatment.

Tahnee sadly passed away in 2017 at only 25 years old. Tia and her parents along with other loved ones have come together to keep her memory alive. They have organised fundraisers to donate towards organisations that are researching treatments for the type of cancer Tahnee battled.

After her diagnosis, Tahnee had also done several interviews and featured at events to share her story as well as display her baking masterpieces. Before her passing, she was part of a documentary, Tahnee’s Medicine, with support of her family.

On the anniversary of her older sister’s passing in 2022, Tia wrote a heartfelt post about Tahnee. She also expressed one of the hardest things she had to do while grieving and that was to check and close all of Tahnee’s online accounts. Her followers were extremely moved by Tia’s raw emotions for her sister.

Tia Shah’s Education and Career

Tia Shah graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in 2012. She studied at Syracuse University from 2012 to 2014.

It appears that Tia shares Tahnee’s passion for baking and desserts. She studied at the Academy of Culinary Education in 2015.

Her current work status is unclear. She also works with her family to organize fundraisers for cancer-related charities.

Tia Shah and Michael Carter-Williams’ Relationship and Kids

Michael Carter-Williams played college basketball at Syracuse University from 2011 to 2013. While there, he met Tia Shah and they’ve been in a relationship since. She was with him when the Philadelphia 76ers selected her in the 2013 NBA draft.

They are parents to two kids. Their daughter, Charleigh Carter-Williams was born on July 28, 2018, shortly after her dad signed with the Houston Rockets. Their son, Redd Carter-Williams was born on July 24, 2021, a month before Michael underwent ankle surgery.

Michael Carter-Williams and Tia Shah married on the down-low on July 8, 2021, when Shah was pregnant with their son. They kept their wedding news under wraps till the first anniversary in 2022.