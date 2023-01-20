Meet Tes Lee, the New Cast Addition to “Swamp People: Serpent Invasion”

About Tes Lee Known As Tessa Lee MacGregor Age 33 Years Birth August 17, 1989 Florida Spouse Milo Talokonnikoff (2018-present) Siblings Travis MacGregor Parents Jill Noblit MacGregor (Mother), D. Travis MacGregor (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer/Reality TV Personality Owns TLT Creative Affiliation At Creative, Sunny Collabs Alumni University of North Georgia, East Lake High School

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion is back in 2013 with season 3 and a new face. Tes Lee is a South Florida product and a friend of Bill Booth. She’s experienced with hunting big pythons and perfect for helping locals with the big snake problems in their backyard. Naturally, the Swamp People fans have fallen in love with Tes. They not only are hoping she will become a regular cast member, but they also want to know more about her background. We reveal more about this multi-faceted reality TV debutante in this Tes Lee wiki.

Tes Lee’s Family

Born Tessa Lee MacGregor on August 17, 1989, she is a native of Florida. Her family has longstanding connections to Tarpon Springs.

Tes is the eldest of four children born to Jill Noblit MacGregor and D. Travis MacGregor. Her mother, Jill, is an author who published books on the history of Tarpon Springs.

Jill is the great-granddaughter of Granville Noblit, one of the original settlers of Tarpon Springs. D. Travis’ MacGregor’s father, Duncan Sanders MacGregor is remembered as one of the community leaders at Tarpon Springs and for establishing the local YMCA before he passed away in 2018.

One of Tes’ siblings is Travis MacGregor, a professional baseball pitcher. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2016 MLB draft.

Tes Lee’s Education and Career

Tes Lee was a student-athlete at East Lake High School. She lettered four years in soccer and played club soccer for Hillsborough County United. She also competed in track and field.

She enrolled in the University of North Georgia and was on the soccer roster. But it doesn’t appear she played in college.

Currently, Tes is best known as a social media influencer, model, and an entrepreneur with a social media marketing firm. She boasts over 139k followers on her personal Instagram page and sponsorship deals. She is one of the models of Haden Reid Boutique among other brands.

She owns the advertising agency TLT Creative, affiliated with At Creative, and a talent director at Sunny Collabs. She also has over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry.

Tes is a good friend of Bill Booth, one of the main cast members of Swamp People: Serpent Invasion. They share a love for South Florida’s wilderness and hunted pythons together in the past.

She was a natural fit for season 3 and fans hope to see her in future seasons too. Meanwhile, she has expressed her gratitude to fans of Swamp People for showing so much love to her reality TV debut.

Tes Lee’s Husband

Tes Lee married Milo Talokonnikoff on March 10, 2018 in Tarpon Springs. He is Florida-raised and a US Army veteran.

Milo is passionate about the ocean and enjoys spear-fishing and freediving besides spending time with Tes. He is also a friend of Bill Booth.

He is a COO at Iron EagleX, an IT solutions business. In 2021, the Tampa Bay Business Journal named him among the 40 Under 40 honors.