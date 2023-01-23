Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner

About Sydney Warner Age 27 Years Birth March 30, 1995 Birmingham, Alabama Spouse Fred Warner (2022-Present) Siblings Erick Forsyth Parents Renae Taylor Hightower (Mother) Nationality American Job Model Alumni Tuscaloosa County High School, University of Alabama

Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in his recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display; he was literally everywhere. The player’s personal life is also flourishing, and he has recently joined the club of married athletes. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. Get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.

Sydney Warner’s Family

Sydney Warner was born on March 30, 1995, to Renae Taylor Hightower in Birmingham, Alabama. She has an older brother named Erick Forsyth, who is a blacksmith artist and documentary filmmaker. And her mom is a beauty advisor at Dior.

Sydney’s mom raised her alone in difficult financial times, and she has seen her father only five times in her entire life. She belongs to a mixed race; her dad is African American and Dominican, while her mom is white.

Her brother once mentioned his father’s absence in his life and how it led to naming Sydney in a Facebook post. He said, “For a young man with no father in my life, I found my male role models in teachers, coaches, literary figures, and of course, celebrity artists— the two most significant for me were Sidney Poitier and Paul Newman. So much so that as a high school kid, when my baby sister was on her way, I had the honor of naming her after the great Sidney Poitier. He had the kind of class, strength, and style I always aspired toward and that she turned out to have.”

Sydney Warner’s Education and Career

Sydney Warner, previously known as Sydney Nicole Hightower, went to Tuscaloosa County High School. She has a connection with television personality and former beauty pageant titleholder Hannah Brown, who attended the same high school. Furthermore, she was also on the cheer team and won a beauty pageant during the senior year of her school.

In one of her social media posts, Sydney revealed that she wanted to become an astronaut and science was her favorite subject in school.

Sydney graduated from the University of Alabama and has worked as a retail marketing manager. After that, she moved to modeling. She was a contestant on The Bachelor: Season 24 premiered in 2020. However, she didn’t win the television series and was eliminated in week 6. Sydney is also a social media influencer with 163K Insta followers.

Fred Warner’s wife claims that she was severely bullied during her school days due to her background and endured racism. In one of the episodes of The Bachelor, she opened up and explained things.

Sydney Warner and Fred Warner’s Relationship

Sydney met the NFL star soon after her time on The Bachelor. She revealed how she met her husband on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. According to the WAG, Fred was upset after losing the Super Bowl and wasn’t leaving his room. So, his sister-in-law FaceTimed him and told him about Sydney, whom she saw on The Bachelor and thought would be perfect for the football player.

So, he waited for her to be sent home from the show, and then, about two weeks later, he spotted her on Instagram and sent her a direct message. And they have been inseparable ever since.

The model posted for the first time about him in September 2020 and called him the best thing that had happened to her.

The couple announced their engagement on May 17, 2021; the NFL star wrote, “When you know, you know.” The pair married on June 25, 2022, in a traditional ceremony in California. Victoria Fuller, Tammy Ly, Savannah McKinley, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, and Kylie Ramos from The Bachelor were also present in the ceremony. Sydney also posted a picture with them.

Fred Warner’s wife never misses a chance to see her love on the field and makes sure to attend all his matches.