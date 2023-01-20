About Rachael Lange Age 25 Years Birth December 25, 1997 Friendswood, Texas Siblings Kyle Parents Michael Lange (Father), Shirley Lange (Mother) Nationality American Job Model Owns Dreamers Delicates Alumni Friendswood High School

Famous actor Dylan O’Brien, who starred in the supernatural drama Teen Wolf, caused a stir online when he was spotted holding hands with a model at Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter show. The alleged couple entered the venue while holding hands. Is a new romance blooming between them? For the occasion, they also dressed in complementary hues. Now the fans are curious to know who is the new girlfriend of Dylan O’Brien. Therefore, we reveal more about Dylan O’Brien’s rumored girlfriend, Rachael Lange, in this wiki.

Rachael Lange’s Family

Rachael Lange was born on December 25, 1997, to Michael Lange and Shirley Lange in Friendswood, Texas. She is based in both Los Angeles, CA, and New York City.

The model has at least one brother named Kyle. Rachael is very close to her mother and occasionally posts about her on her Instagram handle called the_disposable_diaries.

Rachael Lange’s Education and Career

Rachael Lange went to Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas. Details about her college are unclear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Lange (@rachaellange)

Lange moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 to start her modeling career. She has been a fashion model for more than five years now. Dylan O’Brien’s rumored girlfriend has modeled for companies like Nike, Urban Decay, Urban Outfitters, The Kooples, and many more.

The diva spent her childhood playing in the woods in Texas. From a very young age, she felt connected to nature. Hence, she created a loungewear and innerwear collection that are made using organic cotton and are harmless to nature. In 2022, she entered a new field and founded her own clothing brand Dreamers Delicates.

Dylan O’Brien’s Past Relationships

Before this, Dylan O’Brien was linked to actress Britt Robertson. However, in 2018, the duo called it quits. Since his breakup with Robertson, O’Brien has kept his personal life out of the spotlight. According to Us Weekly, The Maze Runner actor was spotted spending time in Los Angeles with actress Chlo Grace Moretz in August 2018. But neither of the actors made a confirmation.

And now the Gala Magazine captured a new lady with Dylan. Their Instagram handle, Galafr, has recently published a video of Rachael Lange and Dylan O’Brien holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. Fans are currently waiting for celebrities to corroborate this in some way.