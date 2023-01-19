Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis

About Shashana Sabonis Age 30 Years Birth October 15, 1992 Los Angeles, California Spouse Domantas Sabonis 2021-2022 Siblings Shai, Sage, Shaynee, Sasha, Shaya Parents Jimmy Rosen (Father), Tiffany Rosen (Mother) Nationality American Job Professional dancer Alumni Milken Community School

Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.

Shashana Sabonis’ Family

Shashana Tova Sabonis was born on October 15, 1992, to Jimmy Rosen and Tiffany Rosen in Los Angeles County, California. She has five siblings, two brothers- Shai and Sage, and three sisters, Shaynee, Sasha, and Shaya. The family is Jewish by religious faith.

Her dad is the owner of Super Gym’s Fitness and Sports Academy. Shashana’s youngest brother Sage is widely recognized as a professional dancer. He is a three-time national dance champion and has appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.’ He has shared the stage with famous personalities like Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Sia, Usher, and Mirah Carey.

Art runs in the family. Her sister Sasha is a cinematographer and photographer, while Shai is also a dancer. Shashana is too attached to her grandparents, Judy and David Zwick.

Shashana Sabonis’ Education and Career

Shashana graduated from Milken Community School in 2011. Even after graduation, she performed at her school for various events. She was also a student at Elite Fashion Academy in Los Angeles. The dancer was also featured in Nickelback’s music video for their song ‘In the Afternoon.’ Furthermore, the talent Agency CSED represented her for theatrical and commercials.

Domantas Sabonis’ wife is a professional dancer. She loved dancing from a very young age. She was also a member of Laker Girls and has performed for Los Angeles Lakers.

Also, Shashana is a founder of The Movement, LA. It is a dance class for kids, which she started with her brother Shai. In addition to that, she also co-founded The Company and Superstars Dance Studio.

Sabonis couple is also involved in charity work. They recently gave a giant Christmas surprise to the kids of Caroline Wenzel Elementary’s after-school program. The pair provided food, coats, and books for the students.

Shashana Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis’ Relationship and Kids

It is unclear when and how the couple met and started dating. If we look into the NBA player’s social media, he shared a picture with his then-girlfriend for the first time in May 2020. It was a black-and-white picture of the couple kissing each other.

While the WAG made their relationship Instagram-official in August 2019. The basketball player proposed to Shashana in September 2020, and the couple tied the knot in December 2021.

Their son Oliver, also known as baby Tiger, was born on March 11, 2022.