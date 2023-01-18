Kerstin Lindquist has been a staple on QVC for a decade in a celebrated media career. In January 2023, the fitness and health expert announced she will be MIA from the homeshopping platform for a while. Is Kerstin Lindquist leaving QVC? Not really. She is temporarily stepping back from broadcast for a big reason. Her longtime viewers can take comfort in the fact that Lindquist will return to broadcast soon. Find out where Kerstin Lindquist is going right here.

Kerstin Lindquist to Take Hiatus from QVC

Kerstin Lindquist graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a BA in political science in 1999. In her early broadcast career, she was a news reporter at news stations in California and Nevada.

She even won Emmy Awards for her reportages. One of her most notable news reports was a series of interviews of military personnel stationed in Guantanamo Bay.

Lindquist joined QVC in 2011 and she’s been a special presence among health watchers tuning into the homeshopping network. Through QVC and her multiple books, Lindquist has helped people and spread awareness on topics about infertility, adoption, fitness, and wellness.



On January 17, Kerstin Lindquist told her social media followers that she will be stepping back from QVC, albeit only for a while. She said that she is going on a mission trip for three months.

She will be serving on this trip far away from home and won’t be on air during that time. She has not revealed details about her trip.

Lindquist’s last day on air at QVC is on January 21 before her sabbatical. She joins her co-host, Alberti Popaj for Kerstin On Q on Saturday, 10a-1p.

Lindquist, with additional confirmation from Popaj, stated that this is by no means a farewell. She will return to QVC after her mission trip. Meanwhile, she’s thanked all her colleagues among her loved ones for their support and encouragement to embark on this mission trip.