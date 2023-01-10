Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend

About Syd Horne Known As Sydney Horne Age 21 Years Birth February 13, 2001 Georgia Siblings Jamon Horne Parents Amanda Defore Horne (Mother), Jon Horne (Father) Nationality American Alumni Northwest Whitfield HIgh School

Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. It’s not only Dawgs nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend is definitely proud of the wide receiver. Syd Horne is not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, the ultimate #CoupleGoals. We delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.

Syd Horne’s Family

Sydney Horne, who goes by Syd Horne on social media, was born on February 13, 2001 and hails from Georgia. She is the younger of two children born to Jon Horne and Amanda Defore Horne.

Syd’s brother, Jamon Horne, is based in Georgia too with his wife. He is a former student-athlete who played football.

Advertisement

Syd Horne’s Education and Career

Sydney Horne graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in 2019. She reportedly attends the University of Georgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYD HORNE (@sydneyhorne)

Advertisement

Syd Horne and Ladd McConkey’s Relationship

Ladd McConkey and Syd Horne have known each other since they were in fifth grade and Horne proclaims the footballer is her best friend. They’ve been dating since December 2017. It’s an anniversary they haven’t missed celebrating together in five years.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Maranda Williams, New York Jets Pro Quinnen Williams’ WIfe

Horne was with McConkey on Signing Day when the standout athlete committed to the University of Georgia. Now Syd Horne is a regular presence at Bulldogs games in her #84 colours.