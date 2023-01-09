Fans have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by his fan’s concern, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media not once but twice. After catching covid in December 2022, now the anchor has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO.

Health Update of WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro

Frank Vascellaro was born on July 24, 1962. Frank grew up in Denver County and went to the US Air Force Academy. While in the academy, he was transferred to the University of Colorado in Boulder. Then he went to Chicago, Illinois’s Columbia College, to study broadcasting.

Before joining WCCO in 2006, the veteran anchor also worked with KARE 11 Television, WAND-TV in Decatur, and WHOI-TV in Peoria. Frank anchors the WCCO 4 News at 6 with his wife, Amelia Santaniello. He is one of the few in the nation married to his co-anchor.

Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello married in 1999 in Florence, Italy. They have three kids a son, Sam, and twins, Joseph and Francesca. The power couple is quite popular on television. Therefore, when people did not see Frank on the broadcast with Amelia, they naturally wondered what had happened to Frank Vascellaro.

Well, Frank has been missing from the broadcast for a few weeks. First, he caught Covid in mid-December, and now he underwent shoulder surgery on January 6, 2022.

The day after Christmas, while assisting his daughter in loading her car, he lost his balance and injured his rotor cuff. The risk of slipping and falling increases at this time of year. The situation was exacerbated by the shoes he was wearing. He was wearing Birkenstocks during the incident and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots.

He sustained three tears to his rotator cuff and one to the tendon that stabilizes his bicep. Although doctors are unsure of the exact time frame, they predict that his rehabilitation could take a few weeks, anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.

His wife also shared an update on Facebook on January 6 and said, “First Covid and now a torn rotator cuff… Frank will be off the air for a while.” A day before surgery, the long-time newscaster appeared on the broadcast with his wife and updated the viewers about his shoulder injury.