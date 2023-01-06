Meet Maranda Williams, New York Jets Pro Quinnen Williams’ WIfe

About Maranda Williams Known As Maranda Ross Age 24 Years Birth November 23, 1998 Alabama Spouse Quinnen Williams (2022-present) Parents Kandy Johnson (Mother), Jonathan Ross (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Maranda Kouture, Eighty8 Alumni University of Alabama

Quinnen Williams is bouncing back from an injury to return to the New York Jets lineup in 2023. Meanwhile 2022 was a big year for him personally. The tackle got hitched to his longtime girlfriend in the most buzzworthy wedding last year. Maranda Williams has been recognizable since she was present at her newlywed husband’s games when he was a defensive tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. And she’s always sporting #95 merch at Jets games when she isn’t serving style on Instagram. We reveal more about Quinnen Williams’ wife in this Maranda Williams’ wiki.

Maranda Williams’ Family

Maranda Ross was born on November 23, 1998 and hails from Birmingham, Alabama. She is the daughter of Jonathan Ross and Kandy Johnson.

Her mother, Kandy, is a local entrepreneur who operates a kids clothing boutique among other businesses. Her father, Jonathan, is a homicide detective working for the city of Birmingham.

In April 2022, Quinnen Williams and his foundation treated his father-in-law and other Birmingham officers to pizzas as a thanks for their service to his hometown.

Maranda Williams’ Education and Career

Maranda Ross graduated from the University of Alabama in May 2022. She’s since been on the fashion entrepreneur path like her mom.

She has two primary businesses at the moment. Maranda Kouture is a hair collection and Eighty8 is an affordable luxury clothing brand.

Maranda Williams and Quinnen Williams’ Relationship

Quinnen Williams grew up in Birmingham and played college football at the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2018. He’s been in a relationship with Maranda Williams since they were students at Alabama together.

The New York Jets selected Quinnen Williams in the 2019 NFL draft. Maranda splits her time between Atlanta and New York since.

Few weeks after Maranda graduated from college, she tied the knot with Quinnen Williams on July 3, 2022. Their luxurious wedding was on a yacht in Miami.