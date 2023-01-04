Meet Tampa Bay Lightning Brandon Hagel’s Girlfriend, Gabriella Dini

About Gabriella Dini Age 23 Years Birth July 29, 1999 Kildeer, Illinois Siblings Taylor Dini, Gianni, Frank Nationality American Job Social media marketing manager Alumni Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Miami University Works For Paramount Lead Solutions

Brandon Hagel is one of Lightning’s top offensive weapons. The young NHL player has emerged as a leader in his first full year with the team. His fans very well know how important family is for Hagel, as his body tattoos feature a reminder of two family members he lost to suicide. While his family is thousands of miles away, the hockey forward finds solace in his relationship with his other half. Brandon Hagel’s girlfriend, Gabriella Dini, is unknown to many. And when it comes to his romantic life, Hagel prefers to keep a low profile. So, here is our Gabriella Dini wiki to keep you updated about Brandon Hagel’s love life.

Gabriella Dini’s Family

Gabriella Dini was born on July 29, 1999, to David and Laura Dini. She was raised in a close-knit family alongside her sister, Taylor Dini, and two brothers, Gianni and Frank Dini, in Kildeer, Illinois.

Taylor Dini is a popular professional stylist and fashion writer and is extremely popular on Instagram, with 93.7k followers. Her fashion and lifestyle blog covers everything from healthy eating and interior design to the latest trends.

Brandon Hagel’s girlfriend is also connected to ice hockey through her brother Gianni, who has played the game for the University of Alabama.

Gabriella Dini’s Education and Career

Gabriella Dini, also known as Gabby, went to Adlai E. Stevenson High School. She earned a degree in strategic communications and fashion entrepreneurship from Miami University in 2021. The WAG was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2017 fall semester.

Dini has been working as a social media marketing manager with Paramount Lead Solutions since June 2022. Additionally, she is a blogger and model. Dini started modeling in 2015 and posed for Miami University’s student-run fashion and lifestyle publication, UP Magazine.

A post shared by Gabby Dini (@gabrielladini)

Gabriella Dini and Brandon Hagel’s Relationship

It is unclear how Gabriella Dini and Brandon Hagel met and started dating. But going by their social media activity, it seems they have been in a relationship since 2021. Hagel shared a picture with his girlfriend for the first time during Christmas in 2021.

Meanwhile, Dini made their relationship Instagram-official in October 2021 when she shared a selfie with her beau. After that, the couple was spotted together many times during their vacations. In September 2022, the love birds went to Las Vegas to spend quality time together.