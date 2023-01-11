Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

About Yazmina Gonzalez Age 22 Years Birth December 12, 2000 Arizona Parents Nanzy Gonzalez Nationality American Alumni Pinnacle High School

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.

Yazmina Gonzalez’s Family

Yazmina Gonzalez was born on December 12, 2000, and hails from Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Nancy Gonzalez.

Nancy Gonzalez is one of the top realtors in Phoenix. Yazmina once tweeted that her mom was helping NFL pros buy properties.

Yazmina Gonzalez’s Education

Yazmina Gonzalez is an outstanding volleyball player from Pinnacle High School. It’s evident from their social media posts that Nancy is a proud “Volley Mom” who supported Yazmina.

Before she graduated, Gonzalez committed to New Mexico State University but ended up attending Scottsdale Community College, where she played volleyball in the 2019–2020 season. However, there aren’t any records of her athletic career after that.

Currently, Gonzalez is drawing attention on Instagram for her workouts and style. She boasts over 22k followers and counting.

Yazmina Gonzalez and Spencer Rattler’s Relationship

Spencer Rattler grew up in Phoenix and was a record-breaking football player at Pinnacle High School. He’s been in a relationship with fellow student-athlete Yazmina Gonzalez since they were students at Pinnacle High.

During his final season in high school, Rattler was part of the Netflix documentary, QB1: Beyond the Lights season 3. Gonzalez had a brief appearance in the series, too.

Rattler initially played D1 football with the Oklahoma Sooners from 2019 to 2021. He transferred to the University of South Carolina in 2022 and announced his return for another season with the Gamecocks in 2023.

While they attend college, there have been fewer sightings of Rattler and Gonzalez together on social media. But they are going strong long-distance. Gonzalez also tweets and retweets about the quarterback often.