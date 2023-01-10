Who Is Cameron Rose Newell? Meet the Georgia Bulldogs Star, Brock Bowers’ Girlfriend

About Cameron Rose Newell Siblings Peyton Rae Newell, Tatum Newell Parents Britt Haugen Newell (Mother), Walter Newell (Father) Nationality American Alumni Justin Siena High School, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Birth Year 2003 Hometown Napa, California

Brock Bowers is the powerhouse helping Stetson Bennett lead the Georgia Bulldogs to college football championship records. He certainly has earned his fans, but there’s some who have been cheering him on before he was a Bulldog. Besides his family, Cameron Rose Newell has been his biggest cheerleader. They have a long-distance relationship and fans rarely would spot them together. They however have some adorable social media interactions. We reveal more about Brock Bowers’ girlfriend here in this Cameron Rose Newell wiki.

Cameron Rose Newell’s Family

Cameron Rose Newell was born in 2003 and hails from Napa, California. She is one of three girls born to Walter Newell and Britt Haugen Newell.

She grew up alongside an older sister, Peyton Rae Newell and a younger sister, Tatum. The youngest, Tatum, is an outstanding tennis player in high school.

Cameron Rose Newell’s Education and Career

Cameron and her sisters attended Justin Siena High School. Currently, Newell is a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville since 2021.

Cameron Rose Newell and Brock Bowers’ Relationship

Brock Bowers grew up in Napa and played football at Napa High School. He’s been in a relationship with Cameron Rose Newell since they were students in high school and they even went to prom together.

Bowers plays college football at the University of Georgia and Newell attends college in Tennessee. The young couple has nonetheless made long-distance work.

Newell has made the trip to Georgia to see her boyfriend’s games. They spend time when they’re back in their hometown too. And you can find Bowers lurking in his girlfriend’s Instagram comments section often.