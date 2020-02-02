Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs’ Girlfriends & Wives

One of the most anticipated American traditions, Super Bowl 2020, is taking place today, Sunday, February 2. And fans all over North America are holding their breath to see who takes the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the biggest sporting event of the year. This year, it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs going head to head. Both teams’ rosters include NFL superstars, fan favorites, and even a few controversial players. Given all of the unique talent that’s on the field today, it’s also interesting to see who’ll be cheering the players on from the sidelines. Meet the Super Bowl LIV San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs squad members’ girlfriends and wives right here!

Super Bowl 2020, San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: WAGS

Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, aka Showtime, The Musician, and The Gunslinger, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old Mahomes was born September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. He was drafted in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. His father, Pat Lavon Mahomes Sr., is a former MLB pitcher.

Name: Brittany Lynne Matthews

Date of Birth: September 1, 1995

Place of Birth: Whitehouse, Texas

Profession: Former pro soccer player with Iceland (UMF Afturelding/Fram); personal trainer (Brittany Lynne Fitness)

How They Met: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews met at Whitehouse High School in Texas; they began dating in 10th grade.

Relationship Status: Committed relationship; living together

Other Details: The high-school sweethearts maintained their relationship while attending separate Texas universities and during Matthews’ time playing overseas for Iceland. Mahomes and Matthews now live together in Kansas City, in a $1.925-million home they bought together. They have two Instagram-famous dogs, pit bull Steel and cane corso Silver. The happy couple has no specific plan to get hitched.

And there’s more: Brittany Matthews’ Wiki: Meet Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Romantic Interests, Alexandra King & Kiara Mia

James “Jimmy” Garoppolo, aka Jimmy GQ, Prince Aladdin, or Great Garoppolo, is the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl 2020. The 28-year-old Garoppolo, born November 2, 1991, went to East Illinois. He was drafted 62nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, by the New England Patriots. Garoppolo has won two Super Bowl rings as back-up quarterback for Tom Brady.

The handsome quarterback isn’t publicly dating at the moment, so there most likely won’t be a special lady rooting for him among the 49ers squad members’ girlfriends and wives on the sidelines today. But he has a couple of recent romantic involvements worth mentioning: Alexandra King and Kiara Mia.

Name: Alexandra Rose King

Date of Birth: May 27, 1995

Place of Birth: Boston, Massachusetts

Profession: Model/Instagram model

How They Met: N/A

Relationship Status: Rumored to have dated 2017-2018, possibly longer

Other Details: There’s no official information on this rumored relationship. The NFL-loving world first heard about Alexandra King when she posted a photo on Instagram of her and Jimmy Garoppolo on February 14, 2018, with their arms around each other. The caption read, “My Valentine.”

In late March 2018, TMZ reported that the two had been seen at Disneyland, holding hands and going on rides. Some speculated they may have been dating for some time, possibly since Garoppolo played for the Patriots. Rumors, and more photos, flew around the Internet.

However, when Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee asked the quarterback about TMZ’s claim that Alexandra King was his girlfriend, Garoppolo said, “It was news to me.”

Not long after that, King allegedly unfollowed the NFL star on social media and removed photos of him from her Instagram. When Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury in September 2018, the model allegedly posted the comment, “Karma” with a smiley face on her Insta.

Did the QB ghost her or did she publicly “ship” him too soon? We might never know.

Name: Kiara Mia, aka Deanne Munoz

Date of Birth: May 20, 1976

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Profession: Adult film actress, travel vlogger, “Dating Love Intimacy Expert”

How They Met: N/A

Relationship Status: Not currently dating

Other Details: The media went a little crazy when Jimmy Garoppolo went out with older woman Kiara Mia on July 17, 2018. Not so much because she was older…more so because she’s a well-known porn star. The Chiefs QB took her to dinner at Beverly Hills’ Avra restaurant. The two were seen leaving in a car together.

As far as public knowledge goes, the date was a one-off. If Garoppolo is currently dating Mia or anyone else, he’s keeping his cards close to the vest, as usual. We’re pretty sure he won’t be wanting for female companionship after Super Bowl 2020!

Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend, Crystal Espinal

Tyreek Hill, aka Cheetah or TyFreak, is currently the wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played college football at Garden City Community College, the University of West Alabama, and Oklahoma State University. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Name: Crystal Espinal

Date of Birth: August 4, 1994

Place of Birth: Dante, Texas

Profession: N/A

How They Met: N/A

Relationship Status: Split

Other Details: Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal are no longer together. Espinal has three children: three-year-old Zev and twins Nylah, and Nakeem, born in July 2019.

Their relationship has been a tumultuous one, marred by allegations that Hill physically abused Espinal and the couple’s three-year-old-son, Zev. Hill allegedly assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant with Zev in December 2014, becoming enraged after seeing messages from another guy on Crystal’s phone. She claimed he punched her in the stomach and the face and slammed her head against the wall after destroying her laptop. She later filed assault charges against Hill in Oklahoma. After he pleaded guilty, he was dismissed from the Oklahoma state team.

In 2019, Zev suffered a broken arm, which was allegedly caused by a domestic violence incident, but the details of the case are unclear. Espinal filed charges against Hill and he was suspended from the Kansas City Chiefs until the matter was resolved.

Espinal claims that Tyreek Hill is the father of her twin babies, which he denies. She recently petitioned the court to get a paternity test, but the results haven’t been revealed yet. One has to wonder if Hills’ ex and Zev will be on the sidelines at Super Bowl 2020?

Raheem Mostert’s Wife, Devon Mostert

After being cut from several NFL teams and struggling to make a significant impact in the sports world, it seemed that running back Raheem Mostert was poised to quit professional football altogether.

The 2020 NFC Championship game changed everything.

Mostert played an impressive 220 yards and scored four touchdowns, leading to a massive victory against the Green Bay Packers and qualifying his team, the San Francisco 49ers, to play in Super Bowl LIV/Super Bowl 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Name: Devon Mostert (née Beckwith)

Date of Birth: August 2, 1993

Place of Birth: Chardon, Ohio

Profession: Pilates instructor, aspiring entrepreneur

How They Met: The couple met when attending Purdue University.

Relationship Status: Married

Other Details: The college sweethearts have been together since 2012. Raheem Mostert and Devon Beckwith were married on March 3, 2017. They have one son together named Gunnar Grey Mostert, born on June 22, 2019.

Also see: Devon Mostert Wiki: Facts about San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert’s Wife

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Brown

Travis Michael Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old Cincinnati grad was born October 5, 1989 in Westlake, Ohio. He was a third round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, by his current team. Kelce is an NFL record-holder, having the most seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end. Super Bowl 2020 is looking good for this tight end!

Name: Kayla Nicole Brown

Date of Birth: November 2, 1992

Place of Birth: California

Profession: Sports reporter/model

How They Met: N/A

Relationship Status: Exclusively dating

Other Details: Kayla Nicole Brown and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in May 2017, when she attended the wedding of one of his teammates, Jeremy Maclin, as his date. They’ve been together ever since and are obviously very much in love, as their respective Instagram accounts can attest. Brown currently has her main residence in L.A., but she obviously spends a lot of time in Kansas City and on the road supporting her man and the Chiefs. No wedding bells yet, but it certainly looks like it’s only a matter of time!

Kelce was obviously looking to settle down before he met Brown. In 2016, he had his own reality show, Catching Kelce, which involved 50 women from all over the U.S. competing for a romantic relationship with the tight end. Kelce dated the winner, Maya Banberry, after the show ended, announcing their breakup in January 2017.

Emmanuel Sanders’ Wife, Gabriella Waheed Sanders

As the former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders helped his team win Super Bowl L back in 2015. Before that he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons, from 2010 to 2013, signing with the Broncos the following year. Sanders currently plays for San Francisco 49ers, the winners of the 2020 NFC Championships playing in Super Bowl 2020.

Name: Gabriella Waheed Sanders

Date of Birth: February 12, 1988

Place of Birth: Long Island, NY

Profession: Stylist, kids’ fashion designer, entrepreneur, founder of Kid Kong NYC

How They Met: N/A

Relationship Status: Married

Other Details: Gabriella Sanders started her fashion career working as a stylist for music video productions. She quickly made a name for herself after she married NFL wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders in 2013.

The couple has two kids together: Princeton Emmanuel Sanders and Zoie Sanders.

Gabriella filed for divorce while she was pregnant with Zoie back in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She claimed that Emmanuel cheated on her with numerous other women and even spent “thousands upon thousands of dollars” on them. Gabriella also claimed that he’d frequently miss practices while playing for the Broncos. She alleged he lied to the team, telling them that he had to miss one practice to attend his daughter’s birth, but really he was out partying all night.

However, it seems that the couple has managed to work out their marital issues and have dropped the divorce petition.

Tyrann Mathieu’s Fiancée, Sydni Paige Russell

Tyrann Devine Mathieu, aka Honey Badger, plays safety for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old Louisiana State University (LSU) grad was born May 13, 1992. He grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mathieu was a third round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, by the Arizona Cardinals, playing for the team until March 2018. After a year with the Houston Texans, he signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs.

Name: Sydni Paige Russell

Date of Birth: April 20, 1993

Place of Birth: Unknown (possibly Louisiana)



Profession: Booking manager for AÉNL; public relations coordinator for Paige Doucet & Associates

How They Met: Sydni Paige Russell and Tyrann Mathieu have been dating since at least 2011. They went to LSU together, though it’s not clear if the couple knew each other before that time.

Relationship Status: Engaged

Other Details: At LSU, Russell studied mass communication and journalism, while working as a “Honeybees” cheerleader for the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans). She supported Mathieu during the time he played for the LSU Tigers, including his dismissal from the team in 2012, possibly related to alleged drug test failures, plus his subsequent stint in rehab and later arrest on pot possession charges.

In January 2013, Tyrann Mathieu became a father for the first time, but not with Russell. His ex-girlfriend Megan Edwards filed a paternity suit in December 2013. According to Edwards, she and Mathieu were in a committed relationship between 2006 and 2012. Things seem to be somewhat settled now for the families, after some initial denial of both paternity and the relationship itself by the cornerback. Mathieu’s first son is named Noah Thomas.

But Russell didn’t give up on Mathieu. And when Mathieu was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, she moved to the state to be with him. Once there, Russell finished her journalism degree at Arizona State. She also stuck with cheerleading on the basketball court, joining the squad for the Phoenix Suns.

This couple seems to be in it for the long haul. Russell gave birth to their first child together on June 4, 2014. They named their baby boy Tyrann Mathieu Jr. After five years as parents, Mathieu proposed to Russell at an event run by his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation charity, Taste of New Orleans Reception, on May 17, 2019. On November 21, 2019, they welcomed their daughter Mila Jill Marie Mathieu into the world. Their wedding date has yet to be formally announced.

DeForest Buckner’s Wife, Ashlyn Buckner

Born to George and Maria Buckner, the 25-year-old pro football player is originally from Waianae, Hawaii. DeForest Buckner played college football while attending the University of Oregon. In 2016, he was picked in the first round to be the defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

Name: Ashlyn Marie Buckner (née Shebelut)

Date of Birth: August 5, 1996

Place of Birth: Fresno, California

Profession: Former college cheerleader, former recruiter at InSight Global, current fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness

How They Met: DeForest Buckner and Ashlyn Shebelut were introduced in 2015 through a mutual friend in their junior year at the University of Oregon.

Relationship Status: Married

Other Details:

They had strong chemistry from the get-go, but wanted to focus on completing their senior years and figuring out their individual future plans. After DeForest was drafted for the San Francisco 49ers, the couple took a few trips to his hometown of Oahu, Hawaii.

They were engaged in November 2017 and married on July 14, 2018.

On October 25, 2019, DeForest posted a video on his Instagram account showing himself and Ashlyn excitedly celebrating the gender reveal of their baby. Ashlyn is due to give birth to a baby boy in spring 2020.

George Kittle’s Wife, Claire Till

George Krieger Kittle plays tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. Born October 9, 1993, the 26-year-old is a Madison, Wisconsin native. He was a fifth round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, by the 49ers.

Name: Claire Till (now Claire Kittle)

Date of Birth: May 24, 1994

Place of Birth: Dubuque, Iowa

Profession: Owner/trainer at Claire Till Fitness LLC; model

How They Met: George Kittle and Claire Till met in their freshman year when they were both attending the University of Iowa. Both were athletes, with Kittle on the Iowa Hawkeyes football team and Till on the Hawkeyes women’s basketball team. They were introduced by mutual friends. Eight months later, Kittle and Till began dating.

Relationship Status: Married

Other Details: On August 10, 2018, Kittle proposed at a photo shoot on a beach in Santa Cruz, California. Till thought they were doing the shoot for an article on NFL couples.

The college sweethearts supposedly set a wedding date of March 27, 2020, but they ended up eloping last year. They tied the knot on April 9, 2019.

Check this out: Facts about San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle’s Fiancée, Claire Till

Richard Sherman’s Wife, Ashley Lillian Sherman

Richard Sherman is the cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL season by the Seattle Seahawks. But he was released from the team in March 2018 after seven seasons with them. A day later, he signed a three-year, $39.0-million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. His career highlights include being a five-time Pro Bowl champion and being voted All-Pro four times.

In 2013, Sherman founded Blanket Coverage, The Sherman Family Foundation, which is dedicated to providing school supplies for children of low-income families.

Name: Ashley Lillian Sherman (née Moss)

Date of Birth: April 22, 1988

Place of Birth: N/A

How They Met: N/A

Profession: Executive Director of Blanket Coverage at The Richard Sherman Family Foundation

Relationship Status: Married

Other Details: The couple’s first child, their son Rayden Sherman, was born in 2015, just a short while before they got engaged. Their second child, Avery Sherman, was born in 2016.

Richard Sherman and Ashley Moss were married at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in beautiful Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on March 28, 2018.