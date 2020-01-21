About Devon Mostert Known As Devon Beckwith Age 26 Years Birth August 2, 1993 Gender Female Spouse Raheem Mostert March 2017 - Present Children Gunner Grey Mostert Siblings Jenna Hamel Parents Michelle Beckwith, Kevin Beckwith Nationality American Alumni Purdue University, Chardon High School Hometown Chardon, Ohio

The legend of Raheem Mostert is something that will make Super Bowl LIV on February 2 very special. The running back who went undrafted, was cut from several NFL teams, and was on the verge of quitting football gave the breakout performance of his career in the NFC Championship game, leading the San Francisco 49ers to victory and to the Super Bowl. While struggling to make his NFL dream a reality, Raheem relied on his wife Devon Mostert’s support. In two years, the Mosterts had to bounce from one city to another, until he came to be on the 49ers’ active roster. Someone else might have given up, but Raheem found strength in his wife and child. His wife is deserving of the credit for Raheem’s career turnaround, which we cover in this Devon Mostert wiki.

Devon Mostert Is a Former Soccer Player

Born Devon Beckwith on August 2, 1993, she is a native of Chardon, Ohio. Her family, including her parents Kevin and Michelle Beckwith and her sister, Jenna Hamel, are also residents of Ohio.

Devon attended Chardon High School, where she played soccer. She recorded multiple achievements and titles in her soccer career under the guidance of coaches like her dad, Kevin Beckwith.

Drawn to fitness and art from a young age, Devon not only loves soccer, but she also practiced Taekwondo and attended art classes for her passion. Currently, she is a black-belt in Taekwondo, STOTT-certified in Pilates, and an aspiring entrepreneur.

She went on to play soccer at Purdue University, where she met another athlete who would become her husband.

Devon and Raheem Are College Sweethearts

Devon pursued a bachelor of fine arts in photography alongside her soccer career at Purdue. Purdue is also the university Raheem Mostert turned down a surfing contract to play football for.

They met in their freshman year, hit it off, and have been together since 2012. Raheem and Devon would end up tying the knot on March 3, 2017 at Miami’s Ritz-Carlton. By then, Devon had already experienced the highs and lows that came with Raheem’s fluctuating career.

After a less-than-stellar career at Purdue, Raheem went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, but saw little action on the field.

In less than two years, he was waived from six teams—the Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears. With every new team, Raheem and Devon had to pack up and move.

“It became second nature,” Devon described the initial experience. “Every time he’d get released and picked up by another team, I would be like ‘I’ve got this. Don’t worry. Go to the next city. Worry about the playbook. I’ll handle the apartment and whatever I need to close on the bills.’”

While Devon got used to it, Raheem was having second thoughts about his future in the NFL. So he sat down for a talk with his then-fiancee and some of her family about possibly quitting football.

When he asked her what he should do, Devon and her family encouraged him to do what he loved, and that is football.

“They told me flat out: ‘If you love this sport, you’ll do anything for it,’” recalled Raheem. “And that’s one of those things that I always stuck by. I do love this sport. And I will do anything for it.”

Kudos to Devon for keeping Raheem on the gridiron. Not only would he find a home with the 49ers, where he’s in his fourth season, he’d also record the best stats of his career, securing a place in Super Bowl LIV history.

Devon and Raheem Have One Son

On June 22, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, together. Devon had Raheem and her mother’s help as she endured 30 hours of labor to give birth in a hospital in Cleveland. They named their son Gunnar Grey Mostert, a nod to Raheem’s “special teams” beginnings.

