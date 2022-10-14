Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee

About Taylor Lee Age 25 Years Birth November 30, 1996 Scottsdale, Arizona Siblings Madison Parents Krista Ann Lee (Mother), William Lee (Father) Nationality American Job Speech-Language Pathology Assistant Alumni Arizona State University

Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Taylor aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.

Taylor Lee’s Family

Taylor Ann Lee was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 30, 1996. She is one of the two daughters born to Krista Ann Lee and William Lee. Taylor considers her younger sister Madison Marie as her inspiration, as Madison is caring and passionate about the people she loves.

Taylor will soon welcome a brother-in-law as her sister is getting married in December 2022 to Hunter Haskin. Hunter owns Haskin Performance, which provides workout training in Scottsdale.

Taylor Lee’s Education and Career

Taylor graduated from Arizona State University with her speech-language pathology assistant certificate and BS in speech and hearing sciences in May 2019. Her first job was as a seasonal decorator for hotels.

She had always dreamed of a career as a teacher, and in 2018, she finally realized that ambition by taking a position as a speech therapy assistant in the Mesa Public Schools. Throughout her year at Mesa, she was assigned to two elementary schools and provided speech and language services to over 100 students (K-6).

Since April 2018, Scott Kingery’s girlfriend has worked as a babysitter for Busy Bees Babysitting. Her current LinkedIn profile states that she is employed as a sales and marketing associate at Scottsdale’s La Foi Boutique.

Taylor Lee and Scott Kingery’s Relationship

It is unclear when and how the couple met. However, they both are Arizona residents. In October 2020, the baseball player made his first Instagram post about his relationship. Since then, he has been posting birthday messages for Lee.

Taylor’s first mention of Scott goes back to December 2020. However, she has consistently posted updates and reflections on their travels and personal life on social media. Lee also shared a picture of their trip to Kapalua Bay beach in 2021. She calls them a match made in heaven.

This couple is still going strong in 2022, and their followers eagerly await an engagement announcement.