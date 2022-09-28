Madison Neal has become the favorite weekend anchor of people on News 19 in a short time. People are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville residents are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor said about her role.

Madison Neal Leaves WHNT-TV’s Weekend Show

Madison obtained her B.A. degree in broadcast journalism from Troy University in 2018. Madison served as an anchor, reporter, and producer for TROY TrojanVision News throughout her time at Troy University.

While in university, Neal interned with WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham, Alabama. She joined WHNT’s News 19 in November 2018 as a news reporter. Madison moved to the weekend evening anchor position in October 2021.

And now, the anchor is again transitioning to news reporting after a year. Madison Neal announced on September 26, 2022, that she is moving from weekend anchoring to weekday reporting from October. That means people won’t be seeing her as an anchor on Saturdays and Sundays. Instead, she will appear as a reporter on the 9 and 10 p.m. news slot from Monday to Friday.

People are sad as Madison Neal is leaving WHNT-TV but at the same time happy as she is following her heart. Neel is returning to her reporting roots by doing it full-time during the week. As a result of the switch, a new face will join the people on the weekends.

Lynsey Smith, WHNT-TV’s newest reporter, will host her first official newscast as weekend evening anchor on October 1, 2022. She is currently a weekday morning reporter at the station.

Madison was crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer in July 2022. And now, she is looking forward to spending her weekends off to travel the state as Miss Alabama Volunteer. And, of course, Neal will still be in Huntsville and part of the News 19 team.