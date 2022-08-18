Meet Sarah Quinn, the Girlfriend of Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

About Sarah Quinn Age 27 Years Birth March 9, 1995 Pennsylvania Siblings Ryan Quinn Parents Renee Quinn (Mother), Andrew Quinn (Father) Nationality American Job Registered Nurse Alumni University of Pittsburgh

James Conner renewed his contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Which means the franchise fans don’t have to say goodbye to one of their most popular WAGs for at least three seasons. Sarah Quinn, James Conner’s girlfriend, has a low-key presence in the NFL circles but the interest in her doesn’t wane. As a frontline worker, Quinn’s has been very busy recently and Cardinals fans are craving a refresher on her. So we reveal her background in this Sarah Quinn wiki.

Sarah Quinn’s Family

Sarah Renee Quinn was born on March 9, 1995 and is a native of Pennsylvania. Her family is based there while Quinn has moved from Pittsburgh to New Jersey to Arizona to Hawaii during the course of her career.

She is the daughter of Renee Quinn and Andrew Quinn. She has at least one brother, Ryan.

Sarah Quinn’s Education and Career

Sarah Quinn has been a cheerleader for most of her student life. She was also part of the cheer squad at the University of Pittsburgh while pursuing her nursing studies.



Quinn became a registered nurse in 2017. When the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent 2020 as a travel nurse and worked with healthcare teams in various locations. Her last known job was in Arizona.

Sarah Quinn and James Conner’s Relationship

James Conner played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. It was there that he reportedly met and began dating Pitt cheer alum Sarah Quinn.

The Steelers selected him in the 2017 NFL draft. While Quinn was initially an RN in Pittsburgh, it appears she got a job in Arizona when Conner signed with the Cardinals.

Conner doesn’t post about his life outside football on social media. Meanwhile Quinn has limited activity on her social media profiles which often has fans questioning if this couple is still together. But it is Sarah’s family, including her dad celebrating Conner’s achievements that prove they are still going strong.