About Erin Helring Known As Erin Elizabeth Helring Age 32 Years Birth May 18, 1990 Colonial Heights, Virginia Spouse Jackie Bradley Jr. (2013-present) Children Emerson Bradley (born June 2, 2016), Jackie Bradley III (born December 5, 2020), Elle Bradley (born June 5, 2022) Siblings Claire Helring Ferreira Parents Nancy Curtis Helring (Mother), Thomas Helring (Father) Nationality American Alumni Liberty University, Colonial Heights High School

The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.

Erin Helring’s Family

Erin Elizabeth Helring was born to Nancy Curtis Helring and Thomas Helring in Colonial Heights, Virginia, on May 18, 1990. She has an older sister named Claire Helring Ferreira. Their mom is a registered nurse and works as an independent beauty consultant at Mary Kay Inc.

Claire Helring Ferreira is married to Lucivan Ferreira. The couple have a daughter named Anna.

Erin Helring’s Education and Philanthropy

Helring went to Colonial Heights High School in Virginia until 2008. She graduated with a BS in Kinesiology from Liberty University in 2012.

Her current work status is not known. But according to her Facebook post on December 26, 2011, she has worked at Animal Emergency and Critical Care.

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring, participates actively in philanthropic endeavors. She and her husband are supporters of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP). So far, Helring has raised money for numerous charitable initiatives alongside other Red Sox WAGs. She is also associated with BHCHP’s annual Sox for Socks campaign.

Erin Helring and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear when and how Helring and JBJ first met, but they both come from the same state. According to Helring’s Twitter post, the pair got engaged on January 1, 2013. They got married 11 months after their engagement on December 7, 2013. The happily married couple often shows their love for each other on social media.

Bradley and Helring have three children together; Emerson Bradley (born on June 2, 2016), Jackie Bradley III (born on December 5, 2020), and Elle Bradley (born on June 5, 2022).