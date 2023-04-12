Meet Timberwolves PG Mike Conley Jr.’s Wife, Mary LaReve Conley

About Mary LaReve Conley Age 24 Years Birth June 29, 1998 Kettering, Ohio Spouse Mike Conley Jr. (2014-present) Children Myles Alex Conley (born July 29, 2016), Noah Conley (born 2018), Elijah Michael Conley (born August 16, 2020) Siblings Sara, James Parents Elizabeth Peluso (Mother), Louis Peluso (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Owns Living LaReve Alumni Ohio State University

Since Mike Conley Jr. joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, the point guard and his family have fit right in with the franchise. Mike Conley Jr.’s wife, Mary LaReve Conley, has made a home wherever her husband’s NBA career took them. She’s turned the WAG life into an inspiration for her lifestyle empire, Living LaReve. Naturally, Timberwolves Nation will also be a big part of her brand. So, we trace the start of her fashionable career in this Mary Conley wiki.

Mary Conley’s Family

Mary LaReve Peluso was born to Louis and Elizabeth Peluso on June 29, 1988. She grew up in Kettering, Ohio, where her parents still reside in her childhood home.

Her maternal grandfather, James Reamer, was a U.S. Air Force pilot and veteran who received the Exceptional Civilian Service Award. However, he passed away in 2005 and is survived by his children, their partners, and grandchildren, including Mary and her older siblings, Sara and James.

Advertisement

Mary Conley’s Education and Career

Growing up in Ohio, Mary Peluso’s plans involved earning a biology degree and becoming an orthodontist. She did major in biology at Ohio State University where she met her future husband and a future NBA star who opened her to the world of fashion.

When she settled in Memphis, Mary Conley found her calling as a fashion writer, stylist, influencer, and brand ambassador. It may seem out of the blue, but style and trends have been her thing for most of her student life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary LeReve Conley (@marylereve) Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I look back, in high school I used to set out all my outfits for the week, and I would never wear the same thing twice. I would wear the same individual piece, but never the same outfit. It was the most fun challenge for me to do that. In college, I made sure never to wear sweats to class, no matter how early it was, because I wanted my professors to respect me, and I wanted to be approachable and be taken seriously, so I always made sure that my outfits were put together,” Conley revealed.

When Mike Conley Jr. played with the Memphis Grizzlies, his wife connected with the local community. And as a result, it inspired her to launch Living LaReve, after her French middle name.

Living LaReve is her blog that’s since grown into a lifestyle brand. On Instagram, she boasts over 37.1k followers and growing and has sponsorship deals, too.

Advertisement

Mary Conley and Mike Conley Jr.’s Relationship and Kids

Mike Conley Jr. played college basketball at Ohio State from 2006 to 2007 before the Memphis Grizzlies selected him in the 2007 NBA Draft. He met Mary Peluso in college, and she moved to Memphis to be with him.

They married on July 6, 2014. Conley’s high school buddy, Buckeye teammate and fellow NBA star Greg Oden, was Conley’s groomsman.

Also Read: Meet Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder Max Muncy’s Wife, Kellie Muncy

Advertisement

Mary and Mike Conley are parents to three children—Myles Alex Conley (born July 29, 2016), Noah Conley (born in 2018), and Elijah Michael Conley (born August 16, 2020).