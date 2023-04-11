Meet Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder Max Muncy’s Wife, Kellie Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run drive on April 10, 2023, against the San Francisco Giants, marking his 10th career multihomer game. The MLB athlete is achieving glory on a personal level as well. Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie Muncy, will be a mother for the second time soon. She has stood by his side through thick and thin and makes it a point to see every one of his games. Fans want to know more about her, so read her biography in this Kellie Muncy wiki.

About Kellie Muncy Age 31 Years Birth August 12, 1991 Midland, Texas Spouse Max Muncy (2018-present) Children Sophie Kate Siblings Kevin Parents Dale Cline (Father), Beverly Briggs Cline (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Baylor University

Kellie Muncy’s Family

Kellie Christine Muncy was born on August 12, 1991, to Dale Cline and Beverly Briggs Cline. She was raised alongside her brother, Kevin Cline, in Midland, Texas.

Her mom, fondly known as Bev, has been an administrative assistant at Steve Farrar’s Men’s Leadership Ministries since 1995.

Kellie Muncy’s Education and Career

Kellie Muncy earned a BS in Fashion Merchandising from Baylor University in 2013. Even her brother and Max Muncy went to the same university.

Before she graduated, Max Muncy’s wife worked as an intern for Stanley Korshak. She was hired in December 2013 as the company’s assistant buyer and remained in that role until 2018.

Currently, her work status is not known. However, it appears that she now stays at home to support her expanding family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellie Muncy (@kellie_muncy)

Kellie Muncy and Max Muncy’s Relationship and Kids

Kellie and Max Muncy studied at the same college, so they may have known each other since then. The baseball player shared a post with her for the first time in January 2016.

According to the infielder, she always brightens his day and makes life better. And the MLB WAG is fully behind him in his chosen profession.

In 2018, Muncy said in an Instagram post, “Very thankful for all the support that you provide, not sure how I would make it through the ups and downs of a long season without you.”

The couple took their relationship to the next level when the athlete popped the question to her in November 2017. He proposed to her outside their future home, and the WAG also posted a picture of that moment.

The lovebirds married on November 18, 2018, at Piazza on the Green in McKinney, Texas. They welcomed their first daughter, Sophie Kate, on July 23, 2021. And now, they’re also expecting their second child.

The couple broke the news on November 6, 2022, and also revealed the gender of the baby. And it looks like little Sophie is going to have a baby brother soon.