London King Wiki: Facts About Rob Schneider’s Ex-Wife and Elle King’s Mom

Rob Schneider’s family life is always in the spotlight. And thanks to his famous daughter, Elle King, his ex-wife London King also attracts attention. Rob Schneider’s first marriage to London King was short-lived. Since Elle King’s music is winning hearts everywhere, her relationship with her parents is the subject of Internet’s curiosity. They are also curious about who Elle King’s mom is. So, we’ve compiled this London King wiki for everything on Rob Schneider’s ex.

London King’s Family

London King was born on September 27, 1971 to Paula and David King. The family, including London’s brother, William Scott King, are from Wellston, Ohio.

London’s maternal grandfather, William Curry, was an attorney in Chesapeake, Ohio. Paula King worked at a pharmacy in Wellston and was a devoted mother to her son and daughter.

Paula King passed away in 2014 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

London King’s Career

The Ohio native is best known for her modeling and acting career. Her brief acting career includes The Calling (2001), Raw Fish (2000), and A Better Way to Die (2002).

King spent most of her career in New York City where she still resides. She has left the entertainment industry behind and is now a doula in the Big Apple.

A doula is a healthcare professional who helps new mothers through childbirth and taking care of their infants. King has her own agency, Push Love, and provides childbirth education.

London King’s Relationships

After her first child, Noah King, was born on August 5, 1986, London King met SNL artist Rob Schneider. King and Schneider married in 1988, three days after they met in Las Vegas.

Their daughter, Tanner Elle Schneider, who is now known as Elle King, was born on July 3, 1989. The couple divorced in 1990 and King moved to Ohio with their daughter. Elle King spent most of her life in Ohio, including her mother’s hometown of Wellston.

London would meet musician Justin Tesa later and they’d tie the knot on January 21, 2000. While Elle reconnected with Schneider later, she was close to her stepfather. She pursued a music career inspired by Tesa, though she did grow up on movie sets and even acted alongside her father.

London has shown how much she adores her children on social media. But perhaps her most favorite role is being a grandmother to Noah’s child.

