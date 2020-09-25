About Leva Bonaparte Known As Leva Nowroozyani Gender Female Spouse Lamar Bonaparte Siblings Mona Haj née Nowroozyani Show Southern Charm

Southern Charm will return with season 7 on October 29 with two new faces joining the Bravo ranks. Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle have been a part of the Charleston social scene for years, making them the perfect fit for Southern Charm. Charleston has been Leva Bonaparte’s adopted home for almost two decades after a life around the globe. This Leva Bonaparte wiki reveals what she will bring to Southern Charm.

Leva Bonaparte’s Ethnicity

Leva Bonaparte was born Leva Nowroozyani in May 1979. She has at least one sister, Dr. Mona Haj (née Nowroozyani), who is a an internal medicine specialist.

Leva is of Persian descent. She’s often celebrating Persian holidays on Instagram.

Advertisement

She was born in India and grew up in Canada and Bolivia because of her family’s business. When the business expanded in the U.S., she moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and has been living there for 18 years.

Also Read: What Happened to Jeff Detrow on K-Love?

Leva Bonaparte’s Relationship

After moving to Charleston, Leva Nowroozyani met Lamar Bonaparte. Lamar is a Charleston native and graduated from South Carolina State University.

Leva and Lamar are parents to a boy born in January 2018. Although the family has a prominent presence on Charleston’s social scene, not much is known about them yet.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is DJ Boof from “The Wendy Williams Show”?

Leva Bonaparte’s Career

Leva and Lamar Bonaparte are not only spouses, but also business partners. They ran an investment management business before, but are better known for their event management business.

They are the founders and owners of 26 Industries, a company that handles promotions, marketing, and event planning for Charleston businesses. Lamar and Leva often promote events managed by 26 Industries on their social media.