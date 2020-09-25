Longtime radio host, Jeff Detrow was missing from the latest show of Jeff & Randi on the Christian radio station, K-Love. Devoted listeners are of course curious to know what happened to Jeff on K-Love. Is his absence temporary? Or is he not coming back? Listeners are asking K-Love for an update on Jeff Detrow in the absence of an official statement from them.

About Jeff Detrow Age 64 Years Birth October 1, 1955 Wooster, Ohio Gender Male Spouse Kristen “Kris” Detrow Children Mark Detrow, Laura Detrow, Liz Detrow, Mia Detrow Parents Don Detrow, Shirley Detrow Shows Jeff and Jer Jeff & Randi

Jeff Detrow’s Career

Jeff Detrow was born on October 1, 1955 to Don and Shirley Detrow. Growing up in Wooster, Ohio, Jeff had been aspiring for a radio career since he was 14.

Starting with a radio show in his hometown, Detrow worked in other stations in Detroit, Columbus, Chicago, and more. His career and family is now based in California.

Together with his friend of 30 years, Jerry Cesak, he hosted Jeff and Jer, till Cesak retired. It later became Jeff and the Showgram before being axed.

Detrow would however, be asked to join K-Love in Sacramento in 2018. He hosted Jeff & Randi with Randi Tyler.

One the personal front, Detrow is married to fellow radio personality, Kristen “Kris” Detrow, after his first marriage ended. They are parents to three daughters and a son. Their daughter, Mia, was adopted from Ethiopia.

Ohana part one pic.twitter.com/4MzxphUWWn — Mark Detrow (@TheMarkDetrow13) November 3, 2013

Jeff Detrow Leaves K-Love

Jeff Detrow was missing from the latest broadcast of Jeff & Randi. Longtime listeners are hoping he’s only on vacation and the popular host would return to the show.

His return however seems unlikely since K-Love has scrubbed off Jeff’s presence from its website and social media. The show is now renamed to Randi on K-Love.

No official statement from K-Love has answered where Detrow is and why is he missing from the show. Fans have been hitting up the station’s social media handles for answers.

K-Love did respond to a few early queries. A tweet from the station states that Jeff Detrow has left their ministry. They can’t disclose further information to protect his privacy.

Hi Jordan, thank you for asking. Jeff is no longer with our ministry. For his privacy we can not say much. Thank you! *Shay — K-LOVE Radio (@KLOVERadio) September 25, 2020

Detrow’s personal social media doesn’t hint at anything as he is not very active on them. There’s no news if he has retired or is moving on to another job opportunity.