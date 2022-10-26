Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader

San Diego Padres acquired baseball pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. After some struggle, Hader is now back to playing like his old self. Similarly, the Padres see a bright future for him. The pitcher also has a thriving personal life, and Josh Hader’s wife, Maria Hader, is also connected to the sports industry. And she recently brought her newborn baby to the games to support her husband. This has caught the attention of his followers, and now they want to know more about her. So we reveal more about Josh Hader’s wife in this Maria Hader wiki. About Maria Hader Age 27 Years Birth May 9, 1995 Corpus Christi, Texas Spouse Josh Hader (2019-present) Children Lucas Hader (June 15, 2022) Siblings Diego Parents Norma Aguilar Macias (Mother) Nationality American Job Intern Alumni Texas A&M University, Kingsville Works For The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin

Maria Hader’s Family

Maria Hader was born to Norma Aguilar Macias on May 9, 1995. She hails from Corpus Christi, Texas, and has a younger brother named Diego. Their mom works at Corpus Christi Montessori School.

Maria Hader’s Education and Career

In 2017, Josh Hader’s wife earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Texas A&M University, Kingsville. Before that, she was a sports broadcasting intern at KRIS Communications and a marketing and promotions assistant at Corpus Christi Hooks.

From 2015 to 2017, Maria Hader was a sports information student assistant at Texas A&M Kingsville Sports Information and became a USGA P.J. Boatwright Intern at Arizona Women’s Golf Association in Scottsdale in 2017.

Since May 2019, Maria Hader has been working with The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin, a youth development organization.

Maria Hader and Josh Hader’s Relationship and Kids

The couple met for the first time when the pitcher played for the Astros minor league team, The Hooks, while Maria worked for their marketing team in 2015.

Josh Hader popped the question to his then-girlfriend on November 15, 2018, and she said yes. And after a year, they married on November 30, 2019, in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

In 2019, the baseball player dedicated his ‘Major League Baseball Reliever of The Year Award’ to his then-girlfriend for her support throughout the journey.

The couple welcomed their first son, Lucas Alexander Hader, on June 15, 2022, after a few pregnancy complications. While she was 34 weeks pregnant, Maria had placenta previa, a rare condition that required Hader to take time off in May to take care of his wife.