Meet BreAnna Young, the Girlfriend of Arizona Cardinals Pro Deandre Hopkins

About BreAnna Young Age 29 Years Birth April 7, 1993 Texas Siblings Clint, Alexis, Savannah, Halie, Brooklynne Parents Carolyn Young (Mother), Mike Young (Father) Nationality American Job Pilot/Model Alumni Southlake Carroll High School

Deandre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with a special someone. BreAnna Young was identified as Deandre Hopkins’ girlfriend after her few appearances on his social media. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and what is the background of this new WAG. We delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.

BreAnna Young’s Family

BreAnna Young was born on April 7, 1993 and hails from Texas. She is one of seven children born to Carolyn and Mike Young.

BreAnna is close to Brooklynne, her youngest sibling on whose Instagram page she frequently appears. They also have a brother, Clint and sisters, Savannah, Alexis and Halie.

BreAnna Young’s Career

BreAnna and some of her sisters were in the pageant circuit. When she was a student at Southlake Carroll High School, BreAnna Young was crowned Miss Teen Southlake 2010 and was a runner-up at the 2010 Miss Teen Texas pageant. She had designed and made her gown with her mother that won her Best Evening Wear along with Best Interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BreAnna Young (@breannacyoung)

In the subsequent years, BreAnna with Savannah and Brooklynne were modelling professionally. Apart from working with multiple brands, BreAnna and Brooklynne also pursued flight training.

The sisters are licensed commercial pilots currently. BreAnna is also signed under Wilhelmina Models and has appeared in commercials for Converse and Coca-Cola.

BreAnna Young’s Relationships and Kids

When she was 18, BreAnna Young was pregnant. She endured running between class and the toilet due to morning sickness and the nasty remarks of her sorority housemates to give birth to her son on October 12, 2012.

She had her mother with when she gave birth and she cut the umbilical cord. Her siblings also dote on their nephew.

BreAnna was homeschooled till high school. She also homeschooled her son – teaching him music, languages, math and science herself while getting pilot training and modelling on the side – till he officially started school this year.

BreAnna started appearing on Deandre Hopkins’ social media since May 2021. Whether he’s met her son or not is unknown. However, he and Young have been spotted together several times.

After Hopkins was suspended for six games in the 2022 season, he went on a vacation with BreAnna. Her Instagram stories indicate that she attended his recent game when the Arizona Cardinals played against the New Orleans Saints.