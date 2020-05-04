Alex Smith is making a steady comeback to football after a near career-ending injury in 2019. As they celebrate the quarterback’s return, Washington Redskins fans give credit to Alex Smith’s wife for supporting him through that difficult battle. Elizabeth Barry Smith has been with Alex through the ups and downs of his career, including the recent most devastating one. She deserves all sorts of praise for helping him through the compound fracture and severe sepsis he had to overcome. Our Elizabeth Barry Smith wiki highlights this WAG behind Alex Smith’s comeback.

Elizabeth Barry Was a Raiders Cheerleader

Elizabeth Anne Barry was born on April 1, 1984 to Renee Robles and her husband. Elizabeth is one of five siblings, with three older brothers, including Tim Barry.

Robles has her own business in Morgan Hill, California, and the majority of the Barry family is based in San Jose. And being raised in California with her siblings, it’s natural that Elizabeth Barry would support the local sports teams.

A former cheerleader, Barry was a Raiderette, the official cheer squad of the Oakland Raiders. It was also football that brought Barry and Alex Smith together when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Smiths Have Three Children

After two years together, Elizabeth Barry and Alex Smith tied the knot on February 21, 2009 at San Francisco’s Palace Hotel. Since their marriage, Elizabeth Smith has gone wherever her husband’s next contract has taken him.

The couple have two sons and a daughter. Their eldest son, Hudson, was born on May 11, 2011. Their younger son, Hayes was born on March 20, 2013. They welcomed their youngest child, daughter Sloane Kenzington Smith, on February 4, 2016.

While Alex was recovering from his leg injury and sepsis, he said he was like a fourth child to his wife. He was mostly incoherent due to the medication he was on. Elizabeth was commended for keeping their three little kids “unfazed” during it all.

