Meet Debra Salmoni, Dave Salmoni’s Wife and Star of HGTV’s “Vacation House Rules”

About Debra Salmoni Age 36 Years Birth July 16, 1985 Ontario, Canada Spouse Dave Salmoni (2015-Now) Children Thomas Salmoni (born August 13, 2015), Elizabeth Salmoni (born April 13, 2017) Siblings Jennifer Francesconi, Alex Francesconi, Kelly Francesconi Parents Beverley Francesconi (Mother), Robert Francesconi (Father) Nationality Canadian Job TV Personality Owns DebraLillianDesign Alumni Seneca College

Scott McMgillivray presents spectacular home renovations on HGTV’s Vacation House Rules with designer and co-host, Debra Salmoni. While this is Debra Salmoni’s first foray in front of the camera, she’s not stranger to home improvement or the reality TV industry. While she has a background in construction, Debra Salmoni’s husband, Dave Salmoni has over two decades of experience hosting shows on TV. While the wildlife expert is not HGTV material, he does support and help Debra run her design business. We reveal more about how she ventured into home improvement in this Debra Salmoni wiki.

Debra Salmoni’s Family

Born Debra Francesconi on July 16, 1985, she is a Canadian native. Debra grew up in Brampton in Ontario.

She is the youngest of four children born to Beverley Armstrong Francesconi and Robert Francesconi. Her family is of Italian descent and involved in the construction business where she got her first lessons in home renovation.

Her father, Robert Francesconi, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 71. Besides his wife, he is also survived by their children Jennifer, Alex, Kelly, and Debra; their respective spouses and children.

Debra Salmoni’s Career

The erstwhile Debra Francesconi attended St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. She received a diploma in marketing and e-business from Seneca College in 2006. She also completed an event planning certification from Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning.

Debra initially worked for in marketing and sales for other businesses. She ventured into home improvement in 2010, joining Timothy Johnson Design as an associate designer.

She’s run her own firm, DebraLillianDesign since 2020. That was perfectly timed with her television debut as a fellow designer on Vacation House Rules with host Scott McMgillivray.

Debra Salmoni and Dave Salmoni’s Relationship and Kids

Before she carved her own niche in the home reno reality genre, Debra Salmoni had been introduced to the TV industry through her husband. Dave Salmoni is an animal trainer and TV host who has featured on Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and other shows.

Debra Francesconi and Dave Salmoni married on June 13, 2015. They welcomed their first child together, Thomas “TomTom” Salmoni on August 13, 2015 shortly after their wedding. Their daughter, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Salmoni was born on April 13, 2017.