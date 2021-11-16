About Daniella Garcia Padron Age 24 Years Birth May 8, 1997 Fort Lauderdale, Florida Gender Female Siblings Alexandra Garcia Parents Annabella Garcia Padron, Gustavo Garcia Nationality American Alumni Florida Atlantic University

Jonathan India was named NL Rookie of the Year, becoming the first Cincinnati Reds rookie to win the title since 1999. And it’s not just the second baseman’s fans and Cincinnati celebrating the title. Jonathan India’s girlfriend, Daniella Garcia, is someone his social media followers are familiar with. She is often cheering him at games and travelling wherever his career takes him. There’s however very little known about who Daniella Garcia is. It provokes a little curiosity about her background among their combined social media followers. So we reveal all there is to know about this Reds WAG in Daniella Garcia’s wiki.

Daniella Garcia’s Family and Ethnicity

Daniella Garcia Padron was born on May 8, 1997. She is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is of Venezuelan descent.

Daniella is the older of two daughters born to Annabella Garcia Padron and Gustavo Garcia. Daniella and Alexandra’s mother, Annabella is from Caracas, Venezuela. Their father, Gustavo, also studied in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Gustavo Garcia is a licensed realtor based in Miami. He is an equestrian enthusiast and shares his passion for horse-riding with Daniella who frequented the Parkland Equestrian Center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A N I E L L A (@daniellagsrciia)

Advertisement

Both Daniella and Alexandra attended their mother’s alma mater, Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale. Daniella graduated in 2015. According to Annabella, Daniella attended Florida Atlantic University initially and later Santa Fe College in Gainesville.

Advertisement

Daniella Garcia and Jonathan India’s Relationship

Fort Lauderdale native, Jonathan India, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2018 MLB draft. In 2019, he was playing in the Florida State League with the minor league team, Daytona Tortugas.

Later that year, the infielder made his relationship with Daniella Garcia Instagram official with a November 2019 post. Garcia followed it by a post celebrating Jonathan’s birthday on December 16.

Also Read: Riley King Wiki: Facts about Carly Pearce’s Boyfriend

Advertisement

They are a jetsetting couple with Garcia travelling with India to Reds away games. He often features on her Instagram and from the comments under her posts, it appears her family adores him too.