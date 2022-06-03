AJ Colby Leaving WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare their hearts for changes coming to the Fox 8 lineup. AJ Colby is leaving WJW in Cleveland, Ohio after a long career there. The weatherman started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers and they have several queries. They want to know why he is leaving and where is he going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8.

AJ Colby Exits Fox 8

Ohio native, AJ Colby was fascinated by weather broadcasts when he was 10 and witnessed a tornado tear through Pennsylvania in 1985. He knew then that he wanted to bring up-to-date weather information to people to prepare before a disaster.

When Fox 8’s Morning Show debuted in 1988, Colby would send local temperatures and snowfall information to WJW Fox 8’s veteran meteorologist André Bernier. He would credit Bernier for mentoring him throughout his weathercasting career.

He first reported weather on air at only 16 years old, on the Pennsylvania station, WSEE. WJW hired him when he was a 19-year-old college student at Ohio State University. Bernier advised him on what classes to take and what experiences to seek for a career in forecasting disruptive weather events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Colby (@aj.colby)

After graduating, he initially worked at WCUE in Pennsylvania. He returned to WJW in 2000 and was a full time meteorologist on WJW Fox 8 since then.

Colby was absent for several months a few years ago as he bounced back from carpal tunnel surgery. Fox 8 viewers had missed him then and were ecstatic when he returned.

So the weatherman’s followers were a lot more dejected at the news that AJ Colby is leaving WJW Fox 8. He’s not very active on social media however and there’s no direct statement from him.

That led to speculation that he was suspended or is leaving on a bitter note. However, these rumors are unfounded.

AJ Colby’s colleagues, Dontae Jones and Elizabeth Noreika, confirmed the meteorologist is leaving. They revealed that June 2 was his last day on air.

Jones and Noreika also hinted that Colby is leaving to pursue other things. So far neither Colby nor sources from Fox 8 have revealed where he is going next.