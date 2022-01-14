Chris Asplundh Wiki: Facts about Tracy Anderson’s Husband

About Christopher Asplundh Jr. Age 53 Years Birth March 17, 1968 Gender Male Spouse Tracy Anderson (2021 - Now) Siblings Meredith Asplundh (Sister) Parents Christopher Asplundh Sr. (Father), Ellen Asplundh (Mother) Job Executive Vice President Of Asplundh Tree Expert Co. Alumni Marshall University

Tracy Anderson announced she secretly wed her longtime beau, Chris Asplundh. The fitness entrepreneur who is behind some of the best bodies of Hollywood has taken a third shot at marriage with her new husband. They’ve kept most of their relationship on the down low and Asplundh is a relatively private person. Her however has a background that can’t go unnoticed. So we reveal all there is to know about Tracy Anderson’s husband in this Chris Asplundh wiki.

Chris Asplundh’s Family

Christopher Asplundh Jr. was born on March 17, 1968. If his last name sounds familiar, it is because he is a member of one of the richest families in the country behind the Asplundh Tree Expert Co.

Chris is one of the children born to Christopher Asplundh Sr. and his wife, Ellen Asplundh. His father passed away in 2017 after battling cancer. Besides his wife and son, Christopher Sr. is survived by his daughter Meredith, his grandchildren, his siblings and extended family.

Advertisement

The Asplundh family has roots in Sweden before they settled in Philadelphia in 1882. Christopher Sr.’s father and uncles founded the family company in tree and vegetation management services. Forbes ranked the Asplundh family at #103 among America’s Richest Families in 2015 with the entire family’s net worth estimated at $2.6 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod)

Advertisement

Chris Asplundh’s Career

Chris Asplundh Jr. graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in business, management, and marketing in 1991. He has been part of the family business since 1993. Asplundh has been the executive vice president of Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for three decades.

Advertisement

Chris Asplundh and Tracy Anderson’s Relationship

A mutual friend reportedly introduced Tracy Anderson and Chris Asplundh in summer 2018. They’ve been together since then. Asplundh proposed to Anderson on her 45th birthday on March 3, 2020.

The couple secretly got married some time in 2021 and Anderson only revealed the details through a People exclusive and her social media this month. The low-key wedding took place in the New Hope, Pennsylvania home they share. Anderson’s children and their respective mothers were among the handful of guests.

Also Read: Dave Ahdoot Wiki: Facts about Genevieve Angelson’s Boyfriend

Advertisement

This is Asplundh’s second marriage and Anderson’s third. The celebrity fitness guru has a son, Sam with her ex-husband and deceased NBA player, Eric Anderson. She has a daughter, Penelope, with her second husband Matthew Mogol. Anderson was also briefly engaged to hedge fund manager, Nicholas Riley.