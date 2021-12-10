Bob Zinter Wiki: Facts about Miriam Zinter’s Husband

About J. Robert Zinter Jr. Age 61 Years Birth September 25, 1960 New York Gender Male Children Chris Zinter (born on February 20, 1995), Anie Zinter Parents Robert L. Zinter (Father), Irine Denis (Mother) Nationality American Job Director Of Technology Alumni University of Rochester Works For Qioptiq Imaging Solutions

Miriam Zinter, a mortgage officer from New York, has stirred a conversation on system racism with her piece in HuffPost. The essay, in which she talks about her family, has also drawn attention to her husband and children. Social media users are curious about who Miriam Zinter’s husband is. Bob Zinter, Miriam’s husband, has a connection to their hometown that spans generations as well. We reveal more about his background in this Bob Zinter wiki.

Bob Zinter’s Family

Born J. Robert Zinter Jr. on September 25, 1960, he is a native of New York. He is one of two children born to Robert L. Zinter and Irine Denis.

Bob’s father, Robert L. Zinter, was World War II Navy veteran and a noteworthy architect for the city of Buffalo. Apart from the original ski chalet and a local church hall in Buffalo, he designed the giraffe home in Buffalo Zoo. He was also a competitive tennis player.

Robert Zinter passed away in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Irine, their children, Bob and Maria, their respective spouses and their kids.

Bob Zinter’s Career

Bob Zinter graduated from the University of Rochester with a master’s degree in optical sciences in 1982. On Linkedin, he lists a two decade long career at Qioptiq Imaging Solutions.

Zinter has been director of engineering since 2005. Currently he is the director of technology.

Bob Zinter and Miriam Zinter’s Children

Bob and Miriam are parents to two children – a son, Chris (born on February 20, 1995) and daughter, Anie Zinter. Anie is relatively private and isn’t very active on social media. Chris is a 2013 graduate of Brighton High School and attended SUNY Brockport.