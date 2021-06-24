Christopher Rufo is a known journalist and political commentator whose been the main opponent of critical race theory in this growing conservative movement. Before his many appearances on television panels, he was a documentarian and also a candidate for Seattle City Council. When he pulled out of the city council race, the attention was on his family. Christopher Rufo’s wife, Suphatra Rufo was subjected to extreme harassment and threats of violence which they made known to public. For a good few years now, those who come across the conservative activist, also want to know more about who his wife is and what does she do. So we elaborate more on Christopher Rufo’s wife in this Suphatra Rufo wiki.

Suphatra Rufo’s Ethnicity

Born Suphatra Paravichai on October 1, 1984, she hails from Korat, Thailand. She has at least one sister, Vallapa Ryan in the US.

Suphatra Rufo moved to Seattle in 2009 where she still is. She has a deep connection with the city as she says it has the most important memories of her life.



Suphatra Rufo’s Career

Suphatra Rufo earned her bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from the University of New Hampshire in 2007. She returned to college a decade later, pursuing her master’s degree in communications and media studies at John Hopkins University and is set to graduate this year.

From 2006 to 2010, Suphatra Paravichai was handling news production and underwriting at NPR and PBS. One of her earliest jobs at Seattle was as communications specialist for the Marguerite Casey Foundation.



She is however best known for her seven-year career at Microsoft. She was a product marketing manager and later a product manager as part of the original engineer teams of Microsoft.

In 2019, she was appointed to a similar position at Amazon Web Services. She is the senior programmer writer as of 2020.

Suphatra Rufo and Christopher Rufo’s Relationship

Christopher Rufo and Suphatra Paravichai married on July 8, 2016 at Seattle City Hall. They are parents to two boys, the older Milo and the younger, Mateo (born on March 17, 2018).



Rufo was campaigning for Seattle City Council with the goal of alleviating homelessness in 2018. He however pulled out of the race due to the harassment and threats his wife and kids were subjected to.