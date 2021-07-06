About Nina Ghaibi Age 21 Years Birth June 19, 2000 Gender Female Siblings Cilia Ghaibi Parents Karim Ghaibi, Jasmina Ghaibi Address Huntersville, North Carolina Country Huntersville, North Carolina Job Equestrian Ethnicity Croatian-Moroccon Cousin Ajla Tomljanovic Dating Felix Auger-Aliassime

Nina Ghaibi has more than one tennis pro to cheer for at the 2021 Wimbledon. Felix Auger-Aliassime’s girlfriend will be in the stands at the men’s quarter-finals for her boyfriend, and at the women’s quarter-finals for her cousin, Ajla Tomljanovic. Outside the court, the Canadian tennis star and his girlfriend are #CoupleGoals all over social media. Their growing fans and followers want to know more about who Nina Ghaibi is and her extended ATP connection. We reveal it all right here in this Nina Ghaibi wiki.

Nina Ghaibi’s Family and Ethnicity

Nina Ghaibi was born on June 19, 2000. She is one of two girls born to Karim and Jasmina Ghaibi.

The family is based in Huntersville, North Carolina. Nina and her sister, Cilia, have a Croatian ancestry and represent Morocco in the equestrian sport.

Nina’s cousin and best friend is Ajla Tomljanovic, the Croatian-Australian tennis pro. Their social media interactions are the cutest.

Nina Ghaibi’s Career

Karim Ghaibi is an equestrian from and competing for Morocco. And his daughters have followed his footsteps.

Both Nina and Cilia Ghaibi are equestrians based in North Carolina and competing for Morocco. While Cilia has one win, Nina is yet to record any.

Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Relationship

Nina Ghaibi has been dating the Canadian-born Felix Auger-Aliassime since early 2019. They often feature in each other’s social media pages.

Nina’s cousin, Ajla Tomljanovic is dating Matteo Berrettini, who faces off against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships quarter-finals. Ghaibi joins the tennis pros on ATP making them a little family on the tour.

There’s no bad blood between these rivals on the court though. Thanks to their girlfriends, they’ve hung out together often and from their social media we find out that Matteo and Felix are the best of friends.