About Remy Miralles Age 37 Years Birth April 22, 1984 Sète, France Spouse Fidji Simo 2011-now Children Willow Grace (born on September 9, 2015) Siblings Romain Miralles Parents Regine Miralles, Gerard Miralles Alumni Université Paris Sud Worked for BlogEnterprise (CEO) R&D department of Linedata Services Kabaam as senior software engineer Gigwalk

Facebook is losing it’s head honcho to Instacart. With the announcement of Fidji Simo’s appointment as CEO of the online grocery delivery platform, effective August 2, the attention is on her personal life. Fidji Simo’s husband, Remy Miralles, has been the biggest supporter of her career. He’s moved to a different country and put his career second to his wife’s professional success and their family. And Simo does give him due credit for always being there for her. He is deserving of the spotlight in this Remy Miralles wiki.

Remy Miralles’ Family and Nationality

Remy Miralles was born on April 22, 1984 in France. Both he and Fidji Simo hail from the French port city of Sète. Work brought them to San Francisco, California.

Remy is one of two sons born to Regine and Gerard Miralles. Remy’s brother, Romain, was also a data scientist in California’s tech industry but is currently based in Singapore.



Advertisement

Remy Miralles’ Career

Miralles graduated from the Université Paris Sud (Paris XI) in 2007 with a master’s degree in computer science. He balanced his academics with his earliest jobs in a work-study program.

His career began in 2005 when he was the CEO of BlogEnterprise, which he developed and launched. At the same time he was a software engineer in the R&D department of Linedata Services for two years.

Soon after college, he was a web developer at BDG for a year. He came to eBay in 2009 where as senior product developer, he brought a lot of improvements to the platform in only half a year.



At the same time Miralles was appointed at Kabaam in Redwood City. In his two years there, the senior software engineer led the teams behind its best game franchise like Glory of Rome, Global Warfare, Kingdoms of Camelot, SI Football Fantasy, and EpicGoal.

In 2012, he was a hacker for the iPhone app, Gigwalk. He then worked with Origami Logic as an application engineer.

Advertisement

Miralles’ Linkedin hasn’t been updated after 2016. His current employment status is not known.

Advertisement

Remy Miralles and Fidji Simo’s Relationship and Kids

Sète natives, Fidji Simo and Remy Miralles, have been together at least since their teens. While speaking about him in a post for the #leanintogether campaign, Simo revealed that they were living together since they were 17-year-old students.

Miralles had been supportive Simo’s dreams from the get-go. He even learned the recipes of Simo’s favorite dishes from her mother and cooked them so she’d not be homesick while studying.



Miralles and Simo have been married at least since 2011. They now call California home and she credits him for putting his work on the back-burner so she could find success.

Advertisement

Fidji Simo and Remy Miralles are parents to a little girl, Willow Grace (born on September 9, 2015).