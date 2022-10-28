Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend

About Remi Martinii Known As Remi Henderson Age 28 Years Birth August 21, 1994 The Bahamas Children Rainer (born November 8, 2017), River (born November 25, 2021) Parents Janet Henderson Nationality Bahamanian Job Model Alumni University of Westminster

Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.

Remi Martinii’s Family

Remi Martinii was born Remi Henderson on August 21, 1994, in the Bahamas to Janet Henderson and her partner. She is proud of her Caribbean heritage, as showcased in her social media activity.

Not much is known about Martinii’s family. She has at least one brother and one sister who occasionally appear on her Instagram. Her mother, Janet Henderson, was a nurse and Martinii’s biggest support during the birth of her children.

Remi Martinii’s Education and Career

For most of her followers, Remi Martinii is an inspiration for breaking the barriers of antiquated Caribbean customs for women, motherhood, and their careers. It all started at a young age when she began modeling at only 15.

She was discovered by Christine Demeritt, one of the premiere photographers from the Bahamas. Modeling soon became Martinii’s confidence booster and a way to overcome childhood insecurities.

It would take her to the U.K., where she earned a law degree from the University of Westminster in London. She is not a practicing attorney but continues her modeling career, gaining an Instagram following of 18.1k and growing.

Remi Martinii and Buddy Hield’s Relationship and Kids

Bahamanian-born Buddy Hield played high school basketball in Kansas and at the collegiate level with the Oklahoma Sooners. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him in the 2016 NBA draft. By most accounts, he was dating Remi Martinii long before that.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rainer, on November 8, 2017. She was named after her father, whose full name is Chavano Rainer “Buddy” Hield.

Their son, River, was born on November 25, 2021. Martinii shared the story of her second childbirth with her Instagram followers and how her mother supported her through it.

Buddy Hield is very private about his relationship with Remi Martinii and their children. Some even mistakenly believe that they have broken up. But while Martinii and the kids are usually absent on the Pacers star’s Instagram, the mom-of-two often has plenty of recent references to prove that she and Buddy Hield are still going strong.